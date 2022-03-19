Pankaj Advani Bags Asian Billiards Title For 8th Time

Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani defeated compatriot Dhruv Sitwala by six frames to win his eighth title at the 19th Asian 100 UP Billiards Championship 2022 here on Saturday.

This is Advani's 24th international title and 8th Asian crown.

Against Sitwala, a two-time Asian Billiards champion, Advani won the first frame before following it up with a smooth century break to extend the lead to 2-0.

In the third frame, Advani opened up a 84-14 lead and went up three frames to nil and resorted to white pot at 87 and positioned it well for a red in-off the spot.

Sitwala fought back and pulled one back when his famed opponent missed a red early in the frame. He came up with a 82 break to reduce the lead.

Advani won the fifth frame to establish a 4-1 lead and stormed ahead to take the sixth too.

Sitwala capitalised on a miss by his countryman to take the seventh frame before Advani re-focussed to capture the eighth frame despite an impressive break by his opponent for a 6-2 triumph.

Earlier, Advani had held off the stiff challenge of Pauk Sa of Myanmar to secure a spot in the final. He managed a 5-4 win after his opponent fought back strongly to level the match at four frames each.