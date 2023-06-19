Pankaj Advani Leads India To Massive Wins Against Afghanistan And Malaysia In Asian Snooker

Team India 1, led by multiple-time world champion and Asian Games gold medallist Pankaj Advani, registered two superb wins in the group stage matches of the Asian Team Snooker Championship here.

India beat Afghanistan and Malaysia by identical 3-0 margin, with Advani playing both the matches.

In the match against Afghanistan, Advani beat Mohammed Noor Zai 54-07, while Laxman Rawat defeated Saleh Mohammed 75-17. India won the Doubles Frame 68-41.

In the match against Malaysia, Advani defeated Moh Keen Hoo 109-13, with the Indian coping up with a superb break of 75.

Aditya Mehta overcame a tough challenge from Thor Chuan Leong 60-47, before India clinched the Doubles Frame 57-46.

Although India have qualified for the knockout stage, they will play their last league match against the UAE later on Monday.

A total of 20 countries are competing in the championship with the event featuring three categories -- 6 Reds, team, and under-21s.