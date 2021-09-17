Pankaj Advani Retains Asian Snooker Championship Title, Defeats Iran's Amir Sarkhosh

Star Indian cueist Pankaj Advani successfully defended his Asian Snooker Championship title as he got the better of Iran's Amir Sarkhosh on Thursday. This was Advani's first assignment in almost two years.

Pankaj Advani himself confirmed the news of him retaining his Asian Snooker Championship on his official Twitter handle.

ASIAN SNOOKER CHAMPION 2021 🏆💪🏼😃😇 pic.twitter.com/dWOmBt4Fsc — Pankaj Advani (@PankajAdvani247) September 16, 2021

"I'm glad to defend this title and pick up from where I left off before the onset of the pandemic. The gap only increased the drive and hunger to compete and do well on return," said Advani.

Pankaj Advani beats Amir Sarkhosh in a nail-biting contest

Advani was up against a former winner and a seasoned campaigner Amir who was in formidable form in the best-of-eleven final. It was Pankaj Advani though who dictated most of the final in his 6-3 victory. Advani drew first blood by winning the first frame with a 55 break. After that a 50 break in the second and some fine potting in the third made the ultimate winner enjoy a 3-0 lead before the Iranian pulled one back.

At 3-1, the Indian employed his billiards knowledge to give his opponent limited scoring opportunity and capitalised on every opening he got to go 4-1 up. The next two frames were shared by the finalists with a remarkable display of quality potting from both players.

However, just when the Indian was one frame away from getting his hands on the coveted trophy, Amir found his touch and bridged the gap to 5-3.

A fine break of 43 gave Amir the lead in the ninth frame but the crowd got to witness a perfect climax from the 23-time world champion as he pieced together an exquisite championship-winning clearance break of 63 to end the match and a two-year wait for an international title.

Pankaj Advani had won the Asian Snooker Championship in 2019 as well when he defeated Thanawat Tirapongpaiboon 6-3 in the final to become the only one to win the Asian and World championships in all formats. The 2020 edition of the tournament was scrapped due to the global pandemic.

Pankaj Advani's Snooker World Ranking

Pankaj Advani is a very accomplished billiards and snooker player as he is a 23-time world champion and in fact, Advani who is nicknamed 'The Golden Boy' is the only cueist to have won the Asian and World Championships in all formats of Billiards and Snooker and at the same time and has the maximum IBSF world championships to his name. As per Cue Sports India, Pankaj Advani occupies the top spot in the Men Snooker category.

(With inputs from PTI)