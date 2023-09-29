Panthers WR Adam Thielen Eager To Face Vikings, Who Released Him After 10 Seasons

Adam Thielen isn’t ready to call it a revenge game.

But the Carolina Panthers wide receiver won’t deny he’s been eagerly awaiting Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, the team that released him in the offseason after 10 years with the organization.

Thielen said he’s been anticipating this game since the NFL schedule was released. It takes on added importance with both teams at 0-3.

“It’s really hard to explain the emotions of it,” Thielen said when asked if he’s out for a little revenge. “Is there a little bit of that? Yeah, maybe. But I’m not the type of person to hold grudges. I think it is what it is, and I’m happy where I’m at. I can’t look at the past. I’m just focusing on the now. But there are a lot of emotions. We are emotional beings and we are going to have emotions.”

Thielen said contrary to some reports, the Vikings never attempted to renegotiate his contract. With the 32-year-old set to count nearly $20 million against the salary cap, the Vikings simply chose to release him.

Panthers coach Frank Reich advised Thielen not to let his emotions get the best of him on Sunday.

“You’re going to get a little emotional, but try to work through that because it can be a distraction,” Reich said. “He’s a such a pro and I know he will manage it well. He will feel something and it will feel different. But I know he can manage it.”

For the better part of a decade, Thielen excelled while playing opposite stars like Stefon Diggs and Justin Jefferson.

Now Thielen has a chance to be the guy in Carolina.

And so far he’s done well, catching 11 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown last week against Seattle.

“I think he’s got a lot of good football left in him,” Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “We’ve gotta contain him. I’ll always be pulling for him, but on Sunday, obviously, we’ll have different interests for the first time in about six years.”

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said he’s not surprised how well Thielen has done in Carolina.

“I think he’s got 11 third-down receptions. He’s been really targeted, and you can tell the quarterbacks, no matter who’s in the game, have such a confidence in Adam to make the play, separate, and make contested catches,” O’Connell said. “He’s doing great things that are jumping off the tape.”