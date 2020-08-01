Para Asian Games Bronze Medalist Not Paid Salary For 9 Months In Maharashtra

Para Asian Games bronze medalist Sukant Kadam -- a mechanical engineer and eligible for grade A job according to Govt rules -- has not been even paid grade B salary of nine months as a Taluka Sports Officer in Maharashtra.

"It has been two years since I had applied for grade A deputy collector's post. I won a bronze medal in Asian Para Games in 2018 and I am also a mechanical engineer. As per the govt policy, I am eligible for grade A post. I have been continuously requesting ministers to process my application & follow it up but I got nothing. I joined as a Taluka Sports Officer which is a group B post in January 2019 but the salary from the period of April 2019 to December 2019 is still pending as I was training, preparing and participating for qualification tournaments for Asian Paralympic Games," Sukant told Republic TV in an exclusive video interview with Republic TV on Saturday.

He also informed that there were other athletes as well who facing a similar problem of not receiving any salary or their dues for months. "There are a few other athletes who have not received their salary since long time. It feels very sad that the Government have made policies to honour the athletes but the athletes are made to suffer to get the benefit of these policies. Its my humble request to Hon'ble Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra to look into the matter and help the athletes."

