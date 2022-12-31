Para Athlete Jyoti Baweja Missing For 12 Days; Police Yet To Find A Clue

Jyoti Baweja, a para-athlete, is missing from the national capital for 12 days and the Delhi police is yet to find any clue about her whereabouts. Baweja was last seen on December 19 when she left her parents' home to go meet her in-laws. Police say Jyoti Baweja was last located near Paharganj, after which she disappeared.

The team investigating the missing case found that Baweja boarded a metro train from Janakpuri East at around 05:45 pm. CCTV footage shows her deboard the train at the RK Ashram Marg station at 6:11 pm.

Dropped Jyoti at the Metro Station: Brother

Jyoti's brother, Jatin Bajwa, told ANI that he dropped Jyoti off at the Janakpuri East Metro station on December 19 at 5:00 p.m. "She entered the metro and travelled to RK Ashram station," he said. He added that minutes before she disappeared she was seen "walking towards her home in the CCTV footage."

"Police stated that they are attempting to locate her, but all attempts have been fruitless as no CCTV footage has been discovered from the area where she was last seen,” Jatin continued.

Jyoti Bajwa, a para-athlete, is a skier. She married a Delhi-based entrepreneur in 2015, police reports say.