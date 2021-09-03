Para-athlete Praveen Kumar Thanks Coach For 'support, Motivation' After Medal Win At Tokyo

India's para-athlete Praveen Kumar, after winning the silver medal in the men’s high jump T64 finals, thanked his coach, Dr. Satyapal Singh, for investing his time behind the success of the athlete. Praveen clinched the medal in the men’s high jump T64 finals of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 by registering jumps of 1.88 meters, 1.93 meters, and 2.01 meters before creating an Asian Record for leaping to the height of 2.07 meters in the finals. While speaking to ANI after winning India’s 11th medal of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Praveen said, “I am extremely happy to win the medal. I performed my personal best. I would like to thank my coach, Dr. Satyapal Singh who has supported and motivated me”.

"Whenever I stepped back, my coach pushed me to give my best" says Praveen Kumar

The 18-year old athlete fell short of a gold medal win by 0.03 meters, as Great Britain’s Jonathan Broom-Edwards reached his season-best leap of 2.10 cm and took home the Paralympics Gold medal. Earlier at Junior Championships’ men’s high jump T64 ahead of the Paralympics, Praveen finished at the fourth-place and earned his Paralympics qualification. On his journey leading to the Games and preparing with his coach, Praveen added, “In 2019 when I started the game, I was nowhere near to it, the coach motivated me. Whenever I stepped back, my coach pushed me to give my best. I also want to thank SAI, PCI, and my family”.

The T64 classification of the Paralympics is for athletes with a leg amputation. These athletes compete with prosthetics in a standing position. Praveen Kumar belongs to the T44 classification is for athletes with a leg deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power, or impaired passive range of movement in legs. However, Kumar is eligible to compete in the T64 category.

Earlier this week for India, Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar won the silver and bronze medals respectively in the men’s high jump final in Sport Class T42. Mariyappan won the silver medal by leaping to a height of 1.86 meters to win his second medal at the Paralympics. He had previously won the gold medal in Rio Paralympics 2016. Whereas, Sharad Kumar won the bronze medal after scaling his season-best mark of 1.83 meters.

