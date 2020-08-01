Para Badminton Coach With 3 Arjuna Awardees Ignored For Dronacharya Again

It was observed sometimes back that a 'Dronacharya' must have an 'Arjuna' first or an applicant for Dronacharya award must have produced at least one Arjuna awardee.

So what if, if someone has produced as many as 3 Arjuna awardees for 3 successive years and yet ignored for Dronacharaya Award?

Para-badminton national head coach Gaurav Khanna, who has produced Arjuna awardees for three consecutive or successive years - 2017, 2018 and 2019 is yet again ignored for the prestigious Dronacharya award this year. In 2017, Raj Kumar received an Arjuna while current world no 3 in singles and world no one in doubles Manoj Sarkar got the award in 2018 and current world no one in singles Pramod Bhagat was honoured in 2019.

"I have won 47 medals for the country so far for which all credit goes to my coach Gaurav Khanna Sir who is instrumental to my success at the international level. He has made many top badminton players and Arjuna awardees. He is one of the best badminton coach in the world. But he is still ignored for Dronacharya award. I urge the government to reconsider their selection for this year and include his name in the list as no one deserves Dronacharya award more than him," Manoj Sarkar told Republic TV in an exclusive video interview.

Expressing similar sentiments, world no 1 Pramod Bhagat said: "I have been continuously training under India's para-badminton head coach Gaurav Khanna Sir since 2018. I have won three world titles, I am currently world number one in singles and the credit goes to him. Till now, Govt has not recognized his contribution and given him Dronacharya which he deserves more than anyone else. I urge the Sports Ministry to consider his name for this award."

