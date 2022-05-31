Para-canoeist Prachi Yadav Given Hero's Welcome After Historic World Cup Bronze; Watch

Indian para-canoeist Prachi Yadav received a grand welcome at the Indira Gandhi Airport in Delhi on Sunday, on returning from her bronze-medal winning campaign at the Paraconoe World Cup at Poznan in Poland. The 27-year-old athlete clinched a third-place finish in the women’s VL2 200m event with a timing of 1:04/71 seconds. She was welcomed at the IGI airport in Delhi on Tuesday, where the Sports Authority of India (SAI) official gave her a warm welcome.

The video of Prachi arriving at the airport was shared on Twitter by the official handle of SAI. “Paralympian @ItzPrachi_ 's 1st ever Canoeist to win a medal in World Cup being welcomed by SAI Officials at IGI Airport, Delhi. Welcome back Champ,” SAI wrote in the tweet. The SAI officials presented the athlete with garlands and greetings, congratulating her for the historic feat.

Prachi Yadav's historic feat

Prachi became the first Indian to clinch a medal at the event by putting up an impressive performance. She stood behind Canada’s silver medalist Brianna Hennesy who had a timing of 1:01.58 seconds. At the same time, Australia’s Susan Seipel clinched the gold medal by putting up a performance of 1:01.54s.

“Congratulations to @ItzPrachi_ for winning Bronze Medal at the 2022 ICF Canoe Sprint and Para-canoe World Cup held at Poznan, Poland. You always make us proud!,” the Paralympic Committee of India said on a tweet after Prachi’s medal ceremony on Sunday.

This was India’s best-ever performance in the Paracanoe World Cup which began on May 26 and ended on Sunday. Alongside Prachi, Manish Kaurav made it to the finals of the KL3 men 200m event, and Manjeet Singh made it to the final in the VL2 men 200m category for the first time in history. Jaideep qualified for the semifinals of the VL3 men’s 200m event, however, could not progress any further.

Who is Prachi Yadav?

Born and raised up in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Prachi was a champion para-swimmer till 2018 but took up para canoe on insistence from her coach. This turned out to be a masterstroke for her as he instantly got a grip of the sport.She made headlines in 2021 by qualifying for in kayaking and canoeing for the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

The 27-year-old was the only entry from India in her category. She qualified for the final of the event by finishing third in the semi-final with a timing of 1:07.397s but failed to finish on the podium in the finals of the women’s Va’a single 200m VL2 canoe sprint event. She ended her Olympic campaign in a disappointing eighth place in the finals with a timing of 1:07.329s.

(Image: @Media_SAI/@ParalympicIndia/Twitter)