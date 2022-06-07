Last Updated:

Para Shooting WC: Avani Lekhara Sets Record With Gold Win; Secures Paris Paralympics Berth

From being on the verge of almost missing the tournament due to visa issues, Avani Lekhara went on to win gold at the Para Shooting World Cup with a WR score.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Avani Lekhara

Image: PTI


Tokyo Paralympics champion Avani Lekhara was utterly dominant at the Para Shooting World Cup as she won the gold medal with an emphatic world record score of 250.6 in women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 in Chateauroux, France on Tuesday. The 20-year-old broke her own previous world record of 249.6 to also secure a spot at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Avani Lekhara sets new World Record at Para Shooting World Cup

From being on the verge of almost missing the tournament due to visa issues, Avani Lekhara went on to bag the top prize at the Para Shooting World Cup. After her impressive performance, she took to her official Twitter account to express her happiness in winning the R2 10m Air Rifle SH1 event with a world record score and securing her place at the 2024 Paris Paralympics as a result. She ended her post by thanking the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and all the political leaders who had supported her.

She was followed by Poland's Emilia Babska, who won silver with a score of 247.6. Meanwhile, Sweden's Anna Normann won the bronze with a score of 225.6. SH1 category is for all athletes who have a lower limb impairment.

Wishes pour in as Avani Lekhara wins gold

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla were among those who heaped praises on the athlete. 

Lekhara was at risk of missing Para Shooting WC due to visa issues

Avani Lekhara had taken to her official social media account on June 4 to express her disappointment about her coach and her escort not being granted a visa to France. However, soon after, she expressed her delight in her team receiving visas thanks to the intervention of the SAI and the Sports Ministry.

READ | Avani Lekhara looks back at successful Games after bagging gold in Tokyo Paralympics

The SAI confirmed that the visas of the remaining athletes and support staff of the Indian para shooting contingent were cleared by the French embassy after further requests from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Para Shooting World Cup, which takes place from June 4 to 13 in France, is of huge importance to the Paralympics athletes as the Paris Paralympics quota places are on offer here.

READ | Paralympics star Avani Lekhara 1st woman para-athlete to lead India at closing ceremony
READ | Avani Lekhara meets Neeraj Chopra as both gold medalists get clicked in single frame; See
READ | Avani Lekhara conferred with Khel Ratna award for double medal feat in Tokyo Paralympics
Tags: Avani Lekhara, Para Shooting World Cup, Paris Paralympics
First Published:
COMMENT