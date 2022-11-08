India won two medals -- a gold and a bronze -- in the Para Shooting World Championship at Al Ain, UAE here on Monday.

India's Rahul Jakhar, Singhraj and Nihal Singh claimed the gold in P3 team event -- 25m pistol mixed SH1.

In the individual event, Rahul Jakhar (21 points) bagged a bronze medal, finishing behind Kim Jungnam of South Korea and Olseken Denysiuk of Ukraine.

In the P3 - mixed air rifle prone event, India's Avani Lekhara shot 630.6 to finish 19th in the qualifying round. Sidhartha Babu was placed 17th with a score of 631.3 points.

