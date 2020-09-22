Para Swimmer Prasanta Karmakar Files Petition In Delhi HC Against 'illegal' Suspension

Arjuna awardee and international para swimmer Prasanta Karmakar has filed a petition with Delhi High Court challenging an "arbitrary, illegal, and unreasonable" three-year suspension slapped on him by the Paralympic Committee of India on the basis of concocted, fabricated and false charges of "misconduct, manhandling and intentional wrongdoing". Karmakar, through his advocates Amit Kumar Sharma and Satyam Singh Rajput, has filed the petition, a copy of which is with Republic TV, to revoke the suspension on "baseless, false and untenable" charges. The matter is likely to be heard on Wednesday.

'PCI wanted to get rid of the petitioner'

According to the petition, Prasanta Karmakar tried to bring to light the financial impropriety and irregularities, corruption, mismanagement and lack of transparency and accountability which was prevalent in the functioning of the PCI. It stated, "The petitioner stood by the hapless athletes who had been left in the lurch by PCI. The petitioner was demanding for fair election of PCI in general and election for the post of chairman of Para Swimming of PCI in particular. The petitioner also raised important and pertinent question as to how VK Dabas is holding on to the post of chairman of Paralympic Swimming Committee of India without election and has become its self-appointed coach."

The petition read: "Raising of voice and complaints by the petitioner was not taken in positive light by PCI in general and VK Dabas in particular. PCI wanted to get rid of the petitioner, therefore, to meet their own vested interests, the petitioner was implicated in concocted, fabricated and false charge of misbehavior, manhandling and international wrongdoing. There was

predetermined and premeditated plan on the part of the PCI to take action against the petitioner on the pretext of false and fabricated charges."

The petition raises the issue that the disciplinary committee of PCI does not have the power or authority to suspend the petitioner, Prasanta Karmakar. It elaborates, "There is no provision in the bye laws of PCI which empowers the disciplinary committee constituted by PCI to hold disciplinary enquiry, and subsequent to the enquiry award penalty to an athlete in the nature of suspension. The Disciplinary Committee of PCI has not adhered to the Principles of Natural justice. Disciplinary Committee didn't appreciate evidence, denied the opportunity to petitioner to cross examine the complainant, and there was non application of mind in ascertaining the guilt of petitioner and to arrive at a just finding. Moreover, he was provided with the copy of complaint after the completion of disciplinary proceeding against him. All these instances clearly show that the disciplinary committee was biased against the Petitioner."

Here are the key parts of the petition accessed by Republic TV:

Reliefs sought by Karmakar

The petitioner, through his advocates, has prayed for the following reliefs from the Hon'ble Delhi High Court:

A. Quash and set aside 3 Years suspension given to Para Swimmer Prasanta Karmakar pursuant to the disciplinary proceeding conducted against him vide the order dated: 07.02.2018.

B. Direct the respondent PCI to allow the Petitioner to take part in swimming-related activities with the immediate effect.

C. Grant damages/ compensation to the Petitioner for being arbitrarily, capriciously and illegally debarred from the swimming competition for 3 years by respondent PCI in violation of his fundamental right enshrined under Article 19(1) (g).

Karmakar has won 44 international medals and 74 national gold medals and is also a trained coach, who has represented the country as a coach in Rio Paralympics in 2016.

(Image credits: PTI)