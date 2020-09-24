ParaIympic Double Gold Medalist Aims For His 3rd Gold After Fit India Dialogue With PM

Double Paralympic gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia is not just 'relieved and happy' but also 'encouarged and motivated' to go for his hattrick of gold in next year's Paralympics in Tokyo after talking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction on Fit India Dialogue on Thursday.

"It was a wonderful experience to talk to our beloved Prime Minister. He took so much interest in our lives in sportspersons lives. I really feel a lot more relaxed and relieved. In fact, I am really happy and much more determined to do further well for the country. He asked me about my sports, my shoulder injury, my training methods. This is truly inspirational and motivating experience for all of us. The Fit India Dialogue for the sportspersons to interact with our Prime Minister on the completition of one year of the movement. I am very happy to have been selected for the Dialogue. Prime Minister's messages were very encouraging and his appeal to all countrymen to invest 30 mins every day for fitness is truly very encouraging and will bring about a revolution as far as fitness and sports are concerned," Jhajharia told Republic TV in a video message after the program.

Jhajharia is the 2nd Indian to win a Paralympic gold and first to get double gold for the country in the mega event. He won his first gold in the javelin throw at the 2004 Summer Paralympics in Athens and his second gold in the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro, bettering his previous record.

