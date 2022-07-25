Paralympian Avani Lekhara Congratulates Droupadi Murmu On Becoming India's 15th President

Droupadi Murmu took the oath as the 15th President of India on Monday. The 64-year-old wrote history as she became the first tribal woman to hold the nation's highest office. Congratulatory messages for President Murmu, who had previously served as Jharkhand Governor, poured in from all over the world. Avani Lekhara, an Indian Paralympian, was one of many who sent President Murmu wishes on Monday.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics gold medalist turned to her official Twitter handle to congratulate Droupadi Murmu on assuming the highest constitutional office. Lekhara hoped for India to become more inclusive under Murmu's "strong leadership", one that strengthens women through education and protects them through law.

"Congratulations Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ma'am @rashtrapatibhvn on assuming Office! Your great work in the past and strong leadership will surely make way for a more inclusive India, one that strengthens women through education and protects them through law," Lekhara wrote on Twitter.

Congratulations Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ma'am @rashtrapatibhvn on assuming Office! Your great work in the past and strong leadership will surely make way for a more inclusive India, one that strengthens women through education and protects them through law. — Avani Lekhara अवनी लेखरा PLY (@AvaniLekhara) July 25, 2022

Murmu was named the ruling NDA's presidential candidate in June this year. She fought the presidential election against united Opposition candidate and veteran politician Yashwant Sinha. Murmu won the election after she managed to secure 64.03% of the total votes polled. As a result of her victory, Murmu became the first tribal and just the second woman ever to hold the President's office in India.

Murmu was born in 1958 in a Santali tribal family. Her father and grandfather were both sarpanchs under the Panchayati Raj system. Murmu was a school teacher before she entered politics. She joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1997 and worked her way up to eventually become a Member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly. She held the post of an MLA till 2009 before becoming the 9th Governor of Jharkhand.

As far as Lekhara is concerned, she recently rose to the number one position in two different events on the World Shooting Para Sport Rankings. Lekhara, who won two medals for India at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo last year, rose to the top in both the R2 - Women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 and the R8 - Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 events. Lekhara recently won a gold medal for India at the Chateauroux 2022 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup in France.

(Image: PTI/@SAI_Media/Twitter)