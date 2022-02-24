Paralympian Sharad Kumar Shares Concerns On Ukrainian Coach: 'Can Hear Bombing From Room'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a 'military operation' in Ukraine a day after the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement saying Moscow will invade its western neighbour within hours. Explosions were heard in multiple Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Kharkiv. Amidst the ongoing war, Indian paralympian Sharad Kumar turned to social media to share an update on his Ukrainian coach, who, according to him, is worried and can hear the bomb explosions from his room.

Paralympian 'worried' as Russia declares war on Ukraine

Sharad, in his tweet, wrote that his coach is planning to move to his underground garage in order to protect himself from the bombings. The 29-year-old athlete, who won a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, spoke to his coach after news of Russia's invasion broke out early morning. "Just spoke to my coach in Ukraine Kharkiv, he is worried, he can hear bombing from his room, he is planning to move to his garage underground," he wrote.

Just spoke to my coach in Ukraine Kharkiv , he is worried , he can hear bombing from his room, he is planning to move to his garage underground. — Sharad Paralympian (@sharad_kumar01) February 24, 2022

Indian Olympian Abhinav Bindra, who won a gold medal in 2008, took to the comment section of Sharad's post to pray for his coach's safety. "Prayers for his safety!" Bindra replied.

Prayers for his safety ! — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) February 24, 2022

According to the Republic TV crew in Ukraine, terror has gripped the Ukrainian people, who are desperately seeking to flee the conflict zone since early morning. Thousands of cars have piled up on roadways, and traffic in major Ukrainian cities has come to a halt. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has imposed martial law in the country.

Sharad Kumar's high-jump career

Last year, Sharad took bronze in the T42 high jump event at the Tokyo Paralympics after clearing 1.38m, his season's best attempt. Sharad had made his international debut at the 2010 Asian Para Games. During the 2014 Asian Games, he won gold in the high jump T42 class, breaking a 12-year Asian Games record. His efforts at the Asian Games propelled him to the top of the world rankings. He also competed in the 2016 Paralympics in Rio, where he placed sixth.

Image: SAIMedia/RepublicWorld