Paralympic Committee Of India Awards Eurosport India Rights To Broadcast Tokyo Paralympics

An action-packed two weeks of Tokyo Olympics 2020 just ended a few days ago, and fans are already excited to now set their eyes on the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, which is just around the corner. The Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games will take place from August 24 to September 5. The Paralympic Committee of India has awarded the official telecasting rights of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 to Eurosport India, who will begin the live coverage from August 27 onwards.

Eurosport India awarded telecasting rights for Paralympics

The Paralympic Committee of India has awarded the official telecasting rights of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games to Eurosport India. Since the focus will be on Indians in action, Eurosport India's coverage will begin on August 27, the day when the men's and women's archery events will take place at the Yumenoshima Park Archery Field. The Tokyo Paralympics 2020 will be the first time Eurosport will broadcast a global multi-sport event in India. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the Eurosport feed live on the Discovery+ app.

DD Sports will bring you Live coverage of Paralympics Tokyo 2020 on all Cable & DTH platforms, from August 24th everyday 9 AM onwards. This will also be available live on our Digital Platforms including Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube. Stay tuned to @ddsportschannel for details. — Prasar Bharati प्रसार भारती (@prasarbharati) August 10, 2021

Paralympic Committee of India excited for live coverage

The Paralympic Committee of India is excited to partner with Eurosport India to broadcast the Paralympics live in the country. Speaking of the partnership, Gursharan Singh, Secretary-General of the Paralympic Committee of India, said, "At the brink of a historic National Sporting Movement, our Indian Para Sportsmen are inspired and excited to win glory and pride for the Country at the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Such honouring moments must and would be shared and celebrated. Indians masses across the globe should be able to bask in the triumphant performance of our Paralympic Stars. Eurosport will be our official Media Broadcasting Partner to share the exciting minute to minute live telecast of the said biggest Para Sporting Event."

Eurosport India delighted to broadcast Paralympics live in India

Eurosport India explained how the coverage of Tokyo Paralympics 2020 in India will help the international sports channel to expand their coverage of various sports in the country. While speaking about the partnership, Vijay Rajput, head of Eurosport India, said, "This is a milestone event in the short life of Eurosport India. Eurosport is the Home of the Olympics in Europe, and our association with the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games will be the first step towards a similar journey in India. While the Olympics may receive all the glory, and rightfully so this year with a scintillating performance from India, it’s now time to promote our incredible Paralympic athletes who have made the country proud time and again."