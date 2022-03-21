Padma Awards 2022: Jhajharia & Other Indian Sport Persons Honoured At Rashtrapati Bhavan

In a significant development, Paralympic legend Devendra Jhajaria, who brought silver glory home during the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, was conferred with the 3rd-highest civilian award in India, Padma Bhushan on Monday. President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the prestigious honour to the Paralympian at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

Jhajaria is a multiple-time Paralympics medal winner, having won his maiden gold during the 2004 Paralympics in Athens, his second gold medal during the Rio Paralympics in 2016, and the silver medal during the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics last year. The 40-year-old javelin thrower competes in the F46 events in the Paralympics and was among the four Paralympic medalists to be conferred with the Padma Awards this year.

Avani Lekhara conferred with Padma Shri Award 2022

Meanwhile, Tokyo Paralympics 2020 double medallist, shooter Avani Lekhara received the Padma Shri award in the sports category for her fabulous display during last year’s Paralympics. Lekhara won a gold medal in the 10m air rifle standing event and a bronze medal in the 50m Rifle 3 positions event. Alongside Jhajharia and Avani, gold medal-winning javelin thrower Sumit Anil, gold-medalist in badminton Pramod Bhagat were the other Paralympic medalists to be confered with the honour.

Neeraj Chopra, Sumit Antil among others conferred Padma Awards

In the meantime, a total of nine sportspersons including the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra were also conferred the Padma Awards. Chopra won the gold medal in the Javelin throw event in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and earned India’s first gold medal in track and field events in over 100 years. Chopra was conferred the Padma Shri award alongside, Antil, Bhagat, Sankaranarayan Menon Chundayil, Vandana Kataria, Brahmanand Sankhwalkar, and Faisal Ali Dhar.

More about Padma Awards 2022

A total of 119 Padma Awards were presented by President Kovind this year. The list of award winners comprised of seven Padma Vibhushan awardees, 16 Padma Bhusan, and 102 Padma Shri Awards. Out of the 119, a total of 29 winners are women, 16 are posthumous awardees and one is a transgender awardee.

