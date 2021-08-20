Paralympics 2021: Get To Know The Para-canoeist Who Lost His Legs Fighting Against Taliban

At a time when Afghanistan is witnessing a crisis situation after the Taliban took over, let's take a look at the story of a former Australian soldier turned para-canoer Curtis McGrath whose life completely changed while on tour in Afghanistan. It will be nine years since Mcgrath stepped on an IED (improvised explosive device) while serving as a combat engineer. The blast took out his right leg will above the knee and just below the knee on the left. While he was taken to the evacuation helicopter, McGrath was told his comrades, " You will see me at the Paralympics," as quoted by canberraweekly.com.au. Four years later, he won the gold medal at the Rio Paralympics in canoeing. This year he will compete in the KL2 and new VL3 classes at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. The 33-year-old is the only member of the Australian contingent to have acquired his disability because of enemy activity while on military service.

McGrath avoids talking about current crisis in Afghanistan

The para-canoer spoke about his preparation for the upcoming games and his misfortune in Afghanistan but did not speak about what is going on over there.

“I’m pretty keen, we’ve been working so hard to get to the Games and get there and be able to represent Australia, and push hard,” he told AAP. "That’s something I’m excited about and that’s what keeps me focused, on topic. Despite what’s happening over there, I’ve been given an amazing opportunity through my misfortunes in Afghanistan. I’m trying to make the most of that."

He mentioned that the Paralympics had developed from the Stoke Mandeville Games, which started soon after World War II for veterans with spinal cord injuries. He said he would be keeping any Tokyo medals at home, but at the same time, he has filled out the paperwork to renew the loan of his Rio gold to the war memorial.

"Why I put it there is so I can also tell my story of using the power of sport to overcome my adversity and give me a sense of purpose,” he said. "Having an item there on display is quite an honour, considering what they have in the (storage) shed."

Regardless of his background, McGrath is in focus at the Games, given that he is one of Australia's biggest medal hopes. He said that he is looking forward to the Games and will focus on his performance. "The way I see it is there’s only one thing you can do, and that’s to go there and do your best,” he said. "The closer I get to this event, the more I’m content with that outcome. As long as I’m happy with my performance, there’s not much more I can do.”

McGrath said that being a disabled person should not be fun of because anyone can become disabled at any time during their life and that sport is something that brings everyone together to learn and "push ourselves to be better."

“A disabled person is part of an exclusive club that any person, anywhere in the world, can become a part of,” he said. "Discriminating against a disabled person is almost discriminating something you can become a part of – it’s a little bit different to race and religion and culture. We all need to accept that sport is something that brings us all together and learn from that – push ourselves to be better.”

