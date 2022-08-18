Rahul Jakhar Bags 25m Pistol Gold As India Win 3 Medals At 2022 WSPS Changwon World Cup

India's Rahul Jakhar carried his rich vein of form into the 2022 WSPS Changwon World Cup as he walked away with a gold medal in P3 mixed 25m pistol SH1 category. Joining him was double Paralympic medalist Avani Lekhara who bagged a silver medal in the R2- Women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 event. The 20-year-old topped the qualifying round with a score of 626.1 before registering 247.8 in the final to win the silver medal.

'Some truly testing circumstances': Lekhara

Avani took to her official Twitter handle to express her joy in winning a medal for the country at the ongoing World Cup in Changwon. Avani wrote that she is happy to have secured the silver medal in the SH1 10M Air Rifle event at the 2022 World Cup. Avani said that she was happy with her performance in the competition on Thursday.

"So happy to have secured the silver medal in the SH1 10M Air Rifle event at Changwon 2022 WSPS World Cup. Topped the qualifying and followed it up with a medal in some truly testing circumstances! Happy with my performance today!" Avani tweeted.

Deepa Malik, who is the first Indian to win a Paralympic medal, congratulated Avani on her podium finish at the 2022 WSPS World Cup. "Congratulations to @AvaniLekhara on winning the silver at Changwon 2022 WSPS World Cup. You have kept our tricolour flying gloriously high. Good luck and best wishes for your future events!" she wrote.



Where does Avani Lekhara stand in rankings?

Avani climbed to the top of the standings in two different events on the World Shooting Para Sport Rankings in June this year. Avani, who won two medals for India at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo last year, rose to the top in both the R2 - Women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 and the R8 - Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 events.

"Very happy to have achieved the Number 1 World Ranking in both the R2 - 10M Air Rifle Women’s SH1 and R8 - 50M Rifle 3 Positions Women’s events. Immensely motivated by this achievement!" Avani said at the time.

Avani has already qualified for the 2024 Paralympic games in Paris courtesy of her performance in the Para Shooting World Cup earlier this year. Avani won two gold medals in the tournament in June this year while competing in the R-8 Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 finals event. SH1 category is for all athletes who have a lower limb impairment. Avani broke her own previous world record of 249.6 to secure a spot at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

