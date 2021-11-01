Paralympics Gold Medallist Sumit Antil Receives 'first-ever Personalised' Mahindra XUV 700

Automobile manufacturer Mahindra on Saturday fulfilled their promise and gifted Olympian Sumit Antil a customised XUV700 for winning a gold medal in javelin throw in Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Sumit Antil took to his Twitter handle and shared his picture with the newly delivered Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Gold Edition. Antil also expressed his gratitude to Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, for the Mahindra XUV700. Mahindra XUV700 also shared the photo on its Twitter handle with a special message saying 'A promise of gold for the one who brought it home'.

Thank you so much @anandmahindra sir for the beast😇 My first SUV car and its XUV700 Golden javelin edition😇This will surely motivate me to do even mire better in future. JAI HIND🙏 pic.twitter.com/UgQFg9WPbT — Sumit antil (@sumit_javelin) October 31, 2021

Our exhilaration is off the charts as we deliver the first-ever personalized XUV700 to @sumit_javelin, who made the whole nation proud at Tokyo Paralympics. Once again, thank you for bagging the gold for India. #XUV700 #HelloXUV700 #DeliveringTheRush pic.twitter.com/XNpTKt6TVF — MahindraXUV700 (@MahindraXUV700) October 30, 2021

Not only this, but Mahindra XUV700 was also gifted to Tokyo Olympics gold-medalist Neeraj Chopra for creating history in athletics for India. Earlier in August, Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, promised to gift the triumphant javelin thrower the company's newly announced Mahindra XUV700.

Sumit Antil's 'golden' arms at Tokyo Paralympics

Sumit Antil started the Men’s Javelin Throw F64 finals on a high, throwing the javelin to a distance of 66.95 meters in his first attempt to set a new world record. He bettered with every attempt of his, before finishing with a throw of 68.55 meters. His fellow Indian participant Sandeep Chaudhary finished fourth in the event with a best throw of 62.20 meters. On the other hand, Australia’s Michal Burian won the silver medal with a throw of 66.29 meters and Sri Lanka’s Dulan Kodithuwakku took home the bronze medal with a throw of 65.61 meters. For his stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics, Sumit Antil along with other athletes has also been nominated for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. However, Sumit Antil was quoted by ANI and expressed that he wants to be nominated for Arjuna Award.

Commenting on the Khel Ratna Award, Sumit had said: "In the future I would definitely like to get it with my performance, but right now I would want the Arjuna Award. But it's up to the government and committee to take the final call and I feel that will be the best decision."

11 athletes nominated for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna

Neeraj Chopra (Javelin)

Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling)

Sunil Chhetri (Football)

Mithali Raj (Cricket)

P Sreejesh (Hockey)

Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing)

Pramod Bhagat (Para-badminton player)

Avani Lekhara (Para rifle shooter)

Sumit Antil (Para javelin thrower)

Krishna Nagar (Para-badminton)

Manish Narwal (Para pistol shooter)

(Image: @Sumit_Javelin/Twitter/AP)