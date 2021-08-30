Paralympics: Golden Boy Sumit Antil Was Eyeing 70m Javelin Throw; Thanks Neeraj Chopra

Participating in his first-ever Paralympics, Sumit Antil on Monday went on a world-record-breaking spree and ensured India its second Gold medal at the mega-sporting event in Tokyo. Sumit Antil clinched the gold medal in the Men's Javelin throw F64 final event at the Tokyo Paralympics. The F64 classification is for athletes with a leg amputation, who compete with prosthetics in a standing position. Furthermore, speaking to Republic TV, Sumit Antil expressed that his performance at the Tokyo Paralympics was not even his best, and thanked a host of people for their support.

'I missed my personal best but feeling proud,' says Sumit Antal

Breaking the world record three times on his way to gold in the Paralympics did not stop wrestler-turned-javelin-thrower Sumit Antil from going for a fourth record. However, he expressed his pride at winning the Gold medal for his country.

Speaking to Republic TV, Sumit Antil said, "I am very happy with my throws but I missed my personal best which I used to throw during my training. But I am feeling very happy after breaking World Record three times. Winning a gold medal for your country is a matter of immense pride."

"This was my first Paralympics and there was immense pressure on me. There were high hopes from me. For the last two days, I did not even sleep as only competition was going inside my head - when I will get the Javelin and when I will throw it? Therefore, I was eagerly waiting for the competition. I was nervous as well, but after breaking the record in my first attempt then I became aggressive," added Sumit Antil.

Sumit also his shared his gratitude to the Federation, Sports Authority of India, and the people for keeping their faith in him.

'I expected that I will make World Record,' says Sumit Antil

On Monday, Sumit Antil broke the World Record thrice at the Tokyo Paralympics and the 23-year-old athlete shared that he had expected to perform such a deat but did not expect that he will make it three times.

"I did my training very well therefore I had expected of creating world record but not about making three times in a row. Therefore, I am very happy and I cannot even express my feelings.

'Neeraj Chopra has inspired me says,' Sumit Antil

Sumit Antil also expressed his gratitude to Tokyo Olympics gold-medalist Neeraj Chopra for motivating and inspiring him.

"I would like to thank Neeraj Chopra as whenever I have met him he has always motivated me. I have been inspired by him. When people inspire each other then only he can do something in his life. I got a lot of support from people, SAI, PCI as many times they have helped me by going out of the way," said

Sumit Antil on his record-breaking throw

Speaking about his record-breaking throws, Sumit said that he was only looking to throw 70 metres as his coach always advised him to better personal best rather than looking to win medals. "My medal was confirmed but I still tried to use my 6th attempt as I wanted to touch 70 metres," said Sumit.

