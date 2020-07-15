Pardeep Singh Guilty Of First Case Of HGC Doping In India, Suspended For 4 Years

2018 Commonwealth silver medalist and reigning weightlifting national champion Pardeep Singh has been suspended for four years. Singh's involvement in doping was confirmed after his blood samples suggested traces of a human growth hormone known by the acronym hGC. This happens to be the first instance of hGC doping in the country.

The Central America RADO (CAM RADO) held its annual Board Meeting virtually this week. CAM RADO Board Members from Panama 🇵🇦 Guatemala 🇬🇹 Costa Rica 🇨🇷 Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 Nicaragua 🇳🇮 Honduras 🇭🇳 and Belize 🇧🇿 met to evaluate the RADO’s progress on its 2020 Annual Operational Plan. pic.twitter.com/d8SKVbM6Fd — WADA (@wada_ama) July 10, 2020

World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the apex body that deals with doping prohibit the use of hGC, not only during competitions but also in normal circumstances. The hGC is listed in the category of anabolic agents. National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) director general Navin Agarwal has confirmed that Pardeep Singh becomes the first Indian to face a ban for hGC doping.

Weightlifter Pardeep Singh suspended following a tip-off

While speaking on the weightlifter Pardeep Singh doping case to Indian Express, Navin Agarwal confirmed that NADA had received a tip-off that some athletes including Pardeep Singh were using hGC to enhance their performance. Agarwal revealed that Pardeep Singh's blood samples were collected in a surprise test during a camp at the National Institute of Sport in Patiala in December last year.

Agarwal claimed that the samples were then sent for future tests and analysis in a WADA-accredited laboratory based out of Doha, Qatar. The results of the tests were with the NADA by March, which was duly informed to Pardeep Singh. However, sensing a sensitive issue, the Pardeep Singh doping case wasn't brought to public light immediately, said Agarwal.

Weightlifter Pardeep Singh doping case: First instance of hGC doping in India

Agarwal added that the use of hGC drugs did not exist until sometime back in India. However, there were reports that some athletes were involved in using the drug, which compelled NADA to keep a close eye on the situation. Pardeep Singh now faces a four-year suspension, confirmed the NADA director general.

The Punjab-born weightlifter rose to fame after he clinched the silver medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the 105 kg category. Pardeep Singh enjoyed a close competition with Samoa's Sanele Mao but had to settle for the second spot. Meanwhile, WADA guidelines on hGC suggest that the drug's use is restricted for male athletes only. However, the guidelines stipulate that no provisional suspensions should be placed on the athlete unless the clinical investigation is completed.

Image courtesy: AP