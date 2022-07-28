Paris Olympics 2024: Date, Time, Venue; Check Full Schedule For Badminton Competition

The International Olympics Committee (IOC) on Thursday announced the full schedule for the 2024 Paris Games, including the badminton competition. The schedule has been published on the official website of the Badminton World Federation (BWF). Here's the full schedule for the badminton competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Paris 2024: Full badminton schedule

The badminton competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics is set to begin on July 27 at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena. The badminton competition is slated to be played over three sessions on the first six days followed by two sessions a day over the final four days. The competition is scheduled to end on August 5, 2024.

The competition in all five categories, including the men's and women's singles, will start with group play before the commencement of the knockouts. The group assignments will end by Day 5 on July 31, 2024, followed by the knockout matches, the first of which will be played in the last session on the same day. The first gold medal match will be the mixed doubles final on August 2, 2024.

The women's doubles gold-medal match will be played on Day 8 on August 3 followed by the men's doubles gold medal match on August 4. The women's singles final and the men's singles final will be played on August 5. The women's singles final is scheduled to be played in the first session of the day, while the men's singles final will be played in the second session.

Day 1 (July 27) Day 2 (July 28) Day 3 (July 29) Day 4 (July 30) Day 5 (July 31) Day 6 (August 1) Day 7 (August 2) Day 8 (August 3) Day 9 (August 4) Day 10 (August 5) Session 1 8:30 - 12:00 8:30 - 12:00 8:30 - 12:00 8:30 - 12:00 8:30 - 12:00 8:30 - 11:00 8:30 - 13:00 8:30 - 13:00 8:30 - 13:00 8:30 - 12:30 Session 2 14:00 - 17:30 14:00 - 17:30 14:00 - 17:30 14:00 - 17:30 14:00 - 17:30 14:00 - 16:30 15:00 - 22:30 15:00 - 17:30 15:00 - 17:30 15:00 - 17:30 Session 3 19:30 - 23:00 19:30 - 23:00 19:30 - 23:00 19:30 - 23:00 19:30 - 23:00 18:30 - 22:00

"Like everyone else, I’m excited by the fact that Paris 2024 is just two years away. The publishing of the schedule gives participants sufficient time to visualise what they can expect during the competition, while fans who were eager to visit Paris for the Games can plan their trip in greater detail. No matter in what capacity we are involved with it, Paris 2024 promises to be a momentous event," BWF President Poul-Erik Høyer said in a statement on Thursday.

The 2024 edition of the Olympics is scheduled to begin on July 26 and is slated to last until Sunday, August 11. The opening ceremony for the Games will be held a day before the start of the badminton competition on July 26.

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu was the only player to win a medal for India in the previous edition of the Olympics, which was held in Tokyo, Japan. Sindhu won the bronze medal in the women's singles category, where she beat He Bingjiao of China.

Image: PTI