Patrick Mahomes And Brittany Matthews: The Actual, Unique Love Story Of The Famous Couple

Patrick Mahomes has become the toast of the NFL in the few years since he was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs, earmarking him as arguably the best player in the league. The 25-year-old led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win in 2020, before a return again 12 months later, only to fall short against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And while Mahomes has achieved great heights on the field, his fiancee Brittany Matthews has been a constant part of his journey.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews: Sports' latest childhood sweethearts and their journey

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews started seeing each other as students at Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas. However, the duo went off to different colleges to pursue their respective fields. Brittany went off to play college soccer and study kinesiology at the University of Texas while Patrick moved to Lubbock, Texas, to play college football at Texas Tech University. The young couple made it work despite the distance of 440 miles between them.

Mahomes was drafted by the Chiefs in 2017 and subsequently moved to Missouri, while Matthews went abroad, having graduated from college and moved to Iceland to play soccer professionally at a club called UMF Afturelding/Fram. After six months in the country, she won the league with the team and headed to be with Mahomes after realising that fitness was her passion and not sports. Patrick Mahomes girlfriend speaking to LifeandStyleMag had said, "Patrick works his a** off and is at the facility from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. There’s no excuse for me to be sitting on my butt at home doing nothing or not making a difference in this world or not being successful. I feel like we’re a team".

In 2019, the 25-year-old set up her fitness company Brittany Lynne Fitness, where she offers training exercises, fitness regimens, and workout gear and merchandise. Being a professional sports player herself, Brittany has the know-how about “strength training, wellness, maintaining peak fitness". According to Business Insider, the couple bought a house in Kansas City in 2019, spending $1.925 million in the city's Mission Hills neighbourhood. Having braved the odds, Mahomes sealed the deal with a ring on Brittany’s finger, proposing to her after the Chiefs' Super Bowl in 2020. The NFL superstar closed down a section of the Arrowhead Stadium and decked out in roses with a sign reading: “Will You Marry Me?”.

Mahomes later revealed in a radio show that proposing was far more "nerve-racking" than he thought it would be and said that he took help from his teammates for the same. The couple soon announced their pregnancy, which means that their wedding plans had to wait a little longer. The superstar last month welcomed home their baby daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, on February 20. Following the birth of their child, the couple has revisited their plans for the wedding, and while no date has been finalised, it is set to happen next year.

(Image Courtesy: Brittany Matthews Twitter)