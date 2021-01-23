Patrick Mahomes Cleared To Play AFC Championship Game After Passing Concussion Protocol

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes cleared the NFL concussion protocol and will feature in the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday (Monday IST). The 25-year-old was injured in the third quarter of last week's divisional-round win over the Cleveland Browns. Last season's Super Bowl MVP needed to receive clearance from team physicians and an independent neurologist to be cleared to play on Sunday and has obtained it after three straight days of practice. Here's the Patrick Mahomes injury update -

Patrick Mahomes concussion: Super Bowl MVP to feature in AFC Championship game

Patrick Mahomes was hurt in the third quarter of the Chiefs' 22-17 victory over Cleveland last week. The 25-year-old spent a few minutes in the injury tent on the sidelines before running up the tunnel to the locker room. But within a few minutes of leaving the field, the team said that he had sustained a concussion and would not return with Chad Henne finishing the game in his place. Mahomes had got up groggily after taking a big hit on a running play, and there were concerns regarding his availability keeping in line the NFL concussion protocol.

Patrick Mahomes cleared from head to almost toe. Keep an eye on the latter on Sunday for the #Chiefs' QB. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 22, 2021

However, there were always positive signs regarding Mahomes' return, with the 25-year-old having the presence of mind to ask the Chiefs' trainers to leave him on the field for a few moments rather than head to the sideline immediately. The delay allowed backup quarterback Chad Henne time to warm up. Mahomes, before the injury, was also bothered with an ailing toe, which he said is feeling better than it was against the Browns.

As quoted by ESPN, Mahomes said that there has been a bunch of testing, a bunch of different things to make sure that he is good to go and there's no lingering effects or anything like that. The 25-year-old said that while one wants to be out there, it is necessary to follow the protocol, and have to look at it long-term as much as you look at it short-term. The Chiefs star worked all three days of the practice week, so momentum had been building for his availability against the Bills.

Mahomes played in 15 games during the regular season, racking up 4,470 yards, 38 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 308 yards and two touchdowns.

(Image Courtesy: nfl.com)