Patrick Mahomes Daughter Receives Letter Of Intent From Texas Tech University

Patrick Mahomes' daughter might be a little over two weeks old but she's already quite the star. The NFL superstar's fiancee Brittany Matthews gave birth to the couple's first child on February 20, who they named Sterling Skye Mahomes. And while it is still early days for the child, she already has a scholarship in waiting, something she isn't eligible for until 2039.

Patrick Mahomes daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes receives a scholarship from Texas Tech University

Patrick Mahomes' fiancee Brittany Matthews revealed that their daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes had received a letter of intent from the Texas Tech University. The NFL superstar had played three seasons as a center at Texas Tech before declaring himself for the 2017 NFL Draft. He was selected as the 10th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs. Matthews, who played soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler, also added a photo of a personalized baby blanket and a Mahomes-inspired onesie.

According to KLTV's Harrison Roberts, these letters are often sent to newborns, including the children of faculty and "intended to be cute gesture(s)". And while the letter and the gifts might have been sent in a jest, we'll have to wait and see if Sterling does indeed end up in sports after all. Her father is on-course to become one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, her mother has football roots, while her grandfather was a baseball pitcher.

Recently, the Patrick Mahomes fiancee shared an image of their newborn for the first time on social media. The 25-year-old Brittany Mathews got emotional while teasing a photoshoot for her newborn: "Baby girls newborn photos today," she wrote alongside a pink element likely to be included in the pictures. The Patrick Mahomes fiancee, on another slide, shared a photograph showing her daughter in a ruffly onesie, laying down on a blanket with heart designs. "Ruffle butt," she wrote with the picture, showing her child's outfit. The couple had earlier mentioned that they weren't ready to handle seeing their baby's photos getting scrutinised online.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are childhood sweethearts and have been dating since their days in high school. The couple got engaged in early September, with the quarterback popping the question to the former pro soccer player after the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony. Later that month, they announced the pregnancy news, adding that they were "taking a small detour to the wedding". The detour has now come to a close with the couple planning a date next year to take their vows.

