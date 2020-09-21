Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Goes Berserk After Chiefs Snatch Late OT Win Over Chargers

Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs had to do it the hard way to score their second win of the season on Sunday. After forcing overtime with an impressive fourth-quarter show, the Chiefs scored a 23-20 win over Los Angeles Chargers after kicker Harrison Butker scored a stellar 58-yard field goal,

CHIEFS WIN#Chiefs: 23#Chargers: 20



Harrison Butker finished off this wild comeback with a 58-yard game-winning field goal. He matches his career long field goal for the win. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/JWneJFXccH — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) September 20, 2020

Patrick Mahomes' fiancee Brittany Matthews was pumped after Chiefs pulled off a dramatic comeback on Sunday and was particularly impressed with Harrison Butker, who matched his career-long field goal during the OT win over the Chargers. Matthews was too hyped to contain her emotions after the big win as she shared a reaction to social media. A pumped-up Matthews can be seen yelling at the camera "My kicker (Butker) is a mother... beast" after his impressive field goal.

Patrick Mahomes' fiance loses her mind after game winning field goal pic.twitter.com/0M1hfIK0cQ — Bacon, Grits, Eggs (@reddawg77089) September 21, 2020

Chiefs vs Chargers highlights

Despite boasting one of the best offences in the NFL, the Chiefs largely struggled against the Chargers' resolute defence. So much so that the Chiefs didn’t break 200 yards until the first minute of the fourth quarter. Mahomes was surprisingly poor in the opening three-quarters of the game, throwing for just 126 yards as he was overshadowed by Chargers rookie QB Justin Herbert.

However, the reigning Super Bowl champions turned the game head-over-heels in the final quarter going all-out with their offence. The Chiefs put 11 on the board as compared to Chargers' 3 to force overtime. Kansas City tied the game on a field goal at the end of regulation before Harrison Butker finished it in overtime with his 58-yard field goal.

Mahomes finished the game with 302 passing yards two touchdown passes for zero interceptions. The likes of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce were also impressive for Kansas City, completing a touchdown each for 99 and 90 receiving yards, respectively.

Despite being on the losing end, the Chargers put up an outstanding show on Sunday and almost snatched a huge win on the night. Herbert, 22, had a good night on the field, throwing for an impressive 311 yards and a touchdown. Chiefs, 2-0, will face another stern test next week at Baltimore Ravens. Meanwhile, the Chargers, 1-1, will host Carolina Panthers next Sunday.

