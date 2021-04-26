Last Updated:

Patrick Mahomes Impressed With White Sox Pitcher Michael Kopech, Calls Him A "Monster"

After the White Sox's victory against the Texas Rangers, NFL's star quarterback Patrick Mahomes complimented Sox's starting pitcher Kopech on Twitter.

Patrick Mahomes

White Sox's starting pitcher Michael Kopech had an amazing game this weekend, the team winning 8-4 against Texas Rangers. Mostly playing after coming off the bullpen, this was Kopech's second start this season. That being said, his performance has impressed many, including Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. 

NFL's Patrick Mahomes impressed with White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech

Mahomes remained impressed with Kopech's performance against the Rangers. 

Kopech, with more pitches this time, played five innings. He allowed four hits during the game, along with only one run. To top it off, he had impressive 10 strikeouts, definitely a highlight for his career. Now, looks like Kopech has a new fan in Mahomes. 

At 25, Mahomes is already one of the most established NFL players. He has appeared in two consecutive Super Bowls with the Chiefs, winning one. Already on his way to becoming one of the greatest players the game has seen, Mahomes' NFL career is still considered young. 

While Mahomes lightheartedly spoke about Kopech being on the wrong team, he made sure to praise him by calling him a "monster". The Sox also replied to Mahomes' tweet, acknowledging that the Chiefs QB is a fan. 

Fans react to Mahomes' comment praising Kopech

