Patrick Mahomes Impressed With White Sox Pitcher Michael Kopech, Calls Him A "Monster"

White Sox's starting pitcher Michael Kopech had an amazing game this weekend, the team winning 8-4 against Texas Rangers. Mostly playing after coming off the bullpen, this was Kopech's second start this season. That being said, his performance has impressed many, including Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.

NFL's Patrick Mahomes impressed with White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech

I know he isn’t on the right team but my guy is a monster! https://t.co/Q3ydXLIntI — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 25, 2021

Mahomes remained impressed with Kopech's performance against the Rangers.

Kopech, with more pitches this time, played five innings. He allowed four hits during the game, along with only one run. To top it off, he had impressive 10 strikeouts, definitely a highlight for his career. Now, looks like Kopech has a new fan in Mahomes.

At 25, Mahomes is already one of the most established NFL players. He has appeared in two consecutive Super Bowls with the Chiefs, winning one. Already on his way to becoming one of the greatest players the game has seen, Mahomes' NFL career is still considered young.

Michael Kopech has a fan ðŸ‘€ https://t.co/t4tYXKmSkE — Southside Showdown (@SoxShowdown) April 25, 2021

While Mahomes lightheartedly spoke about Kopech being on the wrong team, he made sure to praise him by calling him a "monster". The Sox also replied to Mahomes' tweet, acknowledging that the Chiefs QB is a fan.

Fans react to Mahomes' comment praising Kopech

Dude who cares anymore man just respect greatness — Richaun ðŸ SZN (@richaunASG) April 25, 2021

trade for him — Andrew (@AndrewACYT) April 25, 2021

He should play QB for the Bears — ðŸ¯ Ä¦Oá¹ˆEÉŽ BΔDGER ðŸ¦¡ (@honeybadger210) April 25, 2021

Royals. Mahomes is actually part owner — Ian (Yalaxy) (@ian101nai) April 25, 2021

That could have been you, Patrick! ðŸ˜‚ — Jeff Russell (@rock_hawk) April 25, 2021

2021 NFL Draft schedule

This season's NFL Draft will begin on April 29 (April 30 EST), continuing till May 1 EST. The breakdown is as follows.

Round 1 – Thursday, April 29, 8:00 PM EST (Friday, April 30, 5:30 AM IST).

Rounds 2 and 3 – Friday, April 30, 7:00 PM EST (Saturday, May 1, 4:30 AM IST).

Rounds 4 to 7 – Saturday, May 1, 12:00 PM EST (Same day, 9:30 PM IST).

MLB scores

Colorado Rockies beat the Philadelphia Phillies 12-2

San Fransisco Giants beat the Miami Marlins 4-3

Arizona Diamondbacks beat Atlanta Braves 7-0

San Diego Padres beat Los Angeles Dodgers 8-7

(Image credits: AP)