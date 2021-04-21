Patrick Mahomes Leads NFL Reactions To Derek Chauvin Verdict In George Floyd Murder Trial 

The tragic death of George Floyd rocked the world to its core and professional athletes were at the forefront in the demand for justice and an end to police brutality. On Tuesday, former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd last year. Several current and former pro athletes then took to social media to react to the news, including NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes.

Derek Chauvin verdict in George Floyd murder trial

On Tuesday, a verdict was reached on former police officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck for nine-plus minutes, contributing to his death, and he was found guilty on all three charges — second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Following Chauvin’s guilty verdict, many athletes and leagues took to social media to share their reactions to the decision. Many also were relieved for the bereaved George Floyd family, who finally got justice after almost a year of the death.

NFL's Patrick Mahomes and others react to Derek Chauvin verdict

NFL superstar and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was one of the first to react to Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict. The three-time Pro Bowler took to Twitter and simply posted a 'folding hands' emoji. New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan wrote, "Wow all guilty on all 3 counts... won’t get back http://Mr.George Floyd’s life... how long will Chauvin serve/be sentenced?"

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Michael Pierce added on the George Floyd murder trial, "The beginning of healing" along with a heart sticker. Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod also had a powerful message after Chauvin's verdict, "Justice was served today! Thank you, God. My heart is still with George Floyd’s family and friends. We can not let this end here, it is far from over. More work must be done!" Several other NFL stars, along with the NFL also reacted to the verdict.

Statement from the NFL:

Love Wins. — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 20, 2021

Justice was served today! Thank you God. My heart is still with George Floyd's family and friends. We can not let this end here, it is far from over. More work must be done! — Rodney McLeod (@Rodney_McLeod4) April 20, 2021

The Beginning Of Healing! — Michael Pierce (@mikepierce_97) April 20, 2021

This should be the norm! No person or profession should be above the law. It won't bring George Floyd back but I'm glad justice was finally served. — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) April 20, 2021

George Floyd death: What happened to George Floyd?

Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020, caused an uproar among athletes in the USA after video footage captured Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck and back for 9 minutes and 29 seconds as Floyd pleaded for his life. Floyd, an African-American man, was 45 years old at the time of his passing. In the aftermath of Floyd's killing, nationwide protests aimed to highlight social injustice and systemic racism in America, particularly in regards to the police system. Those protests included many leagues, teams and athletes from the sports world, so it's no surprise that Tuesday's verdict elicited reactions and statements from across sports

