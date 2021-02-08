Patrick Mahomes' Mother Claims Bucs Had 'refs On Their Team' In Tweet To Gisele Bundchen

Patrick Mahomes' hopes of winning a second consecutive Super Bowl were blown out at the final hurdle as the Kansas City Chiefs were beaten by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday (Monday IST). The Chiefs failed to turn up to the game as Tom Brady and co. oozed class at the Raymond James Stadium to win the Super Bowl title. The loss means that the 25-year-old lost his first playoff game since 2018's loss to Brady and the New England Patriots.

Also Read: Super Bowl MVP 2021: Bucs QB Tom Brady Wins Award For Record 5th Time In His Career

Patrick Mahomes mother Randi Mahomes hits out Gisele Bundchen, slams referees

Patrick Mahomes graciously accepted defeat on Sunday night and took things in stride thanking the supporters for all their support throughout their run to the Super Bowl. Mahomes' fiancee Brittany Matthews also lauded the Chiefs QB for his achievements after the Bucs sealed the title. However, the 25-year-old's mother chose to court some controversy and went viral for the second time in a month.

Also Read: Antoine Winfield Didn't Forget To Taunt Tyreek Hill With Peace Sign As Revenge: WATCH

Randi Mahomes took to Twitter to criticise the officiating in the Chiefs' 31-9 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday night. Mahomes' mother tweeted several times slamming the refereeing decisions, as the Chiefs were called for 11 accepted penalties that totalled 120 penalty yards, while the Buccaneers saw just four flags against them accepted for 39 total yards. A couple of moments in the big game were influenced by the penalties Tampa Bay received, with Brady making the most of the extra chances to throw TDs to Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown.

Also Read: Super Bowl 2021 Result: NBA, NFL Stars Celebrate Tom Brady And The Bucs For Historic Win

If you have to have the ref on your team is that really winning!!! @giseleofficial lol 😂😂😂😂🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪 — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) February 8, 2021

Randi Mahomes was visibly upset and vented it out on Tom Brady's wife and superstar model Gisele Bundchen. Much like Randi and Brittany, Gisele was quite active on Twitter throughout the game and wished the best to her husband his teammates as the Buccaneers went about their business and clinched the Super Bowl title. Randi Mahomes took the opportunity to take a slight dig at her comments and replied, "If you have to have the ref on your team is that really winning!!!".

However, Mahomes' mother had no hard feeling towards Brady's parents and posted post-game pictures with the duo. The 43-year-old's parents were attending just their second game of the season, having been under isolation after a bout of coronavirus.

Also Read: Tom Brady Wins Unprecedented 7th Super Bowl, More Than Any NFL Franchise

(Image Courtesy: Randi Mahomes Twitter, Gisele Bundchen Instagram)