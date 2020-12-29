Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Throws Phone After Losing Challenge, Netizens React

New England Patriots have had a year to forget and things got worse for them on Monday night when they were battered by the Buffalo Bills. The new AFC East champion won the game 38-9, much to the frustration of head coach Bill Belichick, who oversaw his first loss to the Bills in 21 years. The defeat was Patriots' third straight loss dropping them to 6-9, officially marking their first losing season since 2000.

NFL live: Bill Belichick throws phone in frustration, Netizens make hilarious memes after Patriots loss

Bill Belichick had every right to be frustrated as he watched his side get pushed haplessly but the Buffalo Bills. The Patriots defence couldn’t tackle or cover or prevent Josh Allen from looking like an MVP candidate as the Bills drove their playoff wagon up and down the field at Gillette Stadium in a night to forget for New England. And while the 68-year-old Patriots head coach looked visibly upset at his side's performance, and it hit a tipping point after someone advised the coach to challenge a catch by Dawson Knox.

The challenge calls typically come from long-time Belichick assistant Ernie Adams up in the booth. The receiver got both of his feet down in time before falling out of bounds, but Belichick pulled the red challenge flag out of his sock. The call on the field naturally stood and Belichick was distraught, taking his anger out on the phone.

The Patriots coach flung the phone aside and his reaction was caught on camera much to the delight of netizens, who feasted on the meme material they received. Incidentally, Belichick is famous for his disdain of Microsoft Surface tablets on the sidelines, having smashed one on a table in 2016.

Another injured reciever for the Pats pic.twitter.com/6ghVzria0Q — ProFootballTeamCommenter(controls own destiny) (@PFTCommenter) December 29, 2020

Bill moments after being informed that his likeness was used in a “Love Actually” digital parody https://t.co/FVMDIs2Ncz — Christian Arcand (@ChristianArcand) December 29, 2020

Them: Your takeout order will be ready in 60 minutes



Me: pic.twitter.com/iVNEbwzjfH — Jessica Smetana (@jessica_smetana) December 29, 2020

when your college starts asking for money three months after graduating pic.twitter.com/tyn7OoT5T2 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) December 29, 2020

Bill Belichick hates phones and tablets equally. pic.twitter.com/pANONHzNE2 — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) December 29, 2020

Bills win on MNF was their first win against the New England Patriots since 1999. Having unseated Belichick's side from the AFC East division throne, Buffalo humiliated the former champions and in some style. Cam Newton’s 34 yards passing are the fewest by a Patriots starting quarterback since 1993 and the manner of defeat will further raise questions on the Patriots who have statically endured their worst season in two decades. New England will now host the New York Jets in their season finale and will hope to go out on a high.

(Image Courtesy: nfl.com)