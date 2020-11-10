Paul Felder Steps In On Short Notice To Fight Rafael Dos Anjos In Fight Night Main Event

With Islam Makhachev out due to injury, Paul Felder has agreed to fight former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos in a five-round main event at UFC Fight Night 182. The Irish Dragon accepted the fight on just five days’ notice after Khabib Nurmagomedov’s teammate, Islam Makhachev, was forced to withdraw a couple of days ago. Felder opted to press forward with his career despite hinting at retirement after his loss to Dan Hooker in February.

In the past few months, Felder has provided his support to the UFC broadcasts, working as a colour commentator and analyst. However, on Saturday, November 14, he’ll face Rafael dos Anjos, who makes his return the lightweight division. Rafael dos Anjos moved to the welterweight division in 2017, winning his first three bouts before being stopped by current champ Kamaru Usman. Since then, he has won only one fight, which came against Kevin Lee.

After the fight was made official by the promotion, Paul Felder and Rafael dos Anjos exchanged pleasantries on Twitter. While The Brazilian thanked The Irish Dragon for accepting the fight on short notice, Paul Felder wrote that ‘the show must go on’. He then called Dos Anjos a legend and claimed that he’ll talk about this moment to his grandkids.

The show must go on as they say! This man is a legend. These are the moments I will tell my grandkids about. Or when Aisling tries to bring home a boy! #mainevent https://t.co/HU0IEMYaGG — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) November 10, 2020

Paul Felder reveals why he accepted the fight on short notice

While talking to ESPN, Paul Felder claimed that he accepted the fight because he has nothing to lose. After Islam Makhachev was forced to withdraw, Felder stated he talked to his teammates and concluded that he’s still in shape and just wants to have some fun and get paid. “I was like, ‘Man, you know you’re still 36. You’re young. You’re in shape. Save the date. Let’s go get paid. Let’s have fun. You’re fighting a legend. What do I have to lose?"

UFC Fight Night 182: Updated match card

Lightweight: Paul Felder vs Rafael dos Anjos

Welterweight: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs Khaos Williams

Middleweight: Julian Marquez vs Saparbek Safarov

Middleweight: Eryk Anders vs Antonio Arroyo

Women's Strawweight: Kay Hansen vs Cory McKenna

Women's Strawweight: Ashley Yoder vs Miranda Granger

Welterweight: Alex Morono vs Rhys McKee

Bantamweight: José Alberto Quiñónez vs Louis Smolka

Women's Strawweight: Randa Markos vs Kanako Murata

Bantamweight: Geraldo de Freitas vs Tony Gravely

Heavyweight: Don'Tale Mayes vs Roque Martinez

Image Source: UFC Twitter