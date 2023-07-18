Paulo Costa affirms big-name matchup after unexpected withdrawal from UFC 291

Quick links:
Paulo Costa during a weigh-in before UFC PPV (Image: @BorrachinhaMMA)
At UFC 291, Paulo Costa was initially slated to face rookie Ikram Aliskerov. The lineup, however, has undergone a significant shift as Roman Dolidze has taken Costa's place with less than a fortnight to go. No statement came from UFC's side or Costa's end regarding the reason behind the pull-out. However, later on, the Brazilian has seemingly hinted at why he has been scrapped from the card.
Paulo Costa first declined to give a reason for the cancellation, but he has now seemed to allude to a new booking. 'Borrachinha' is apparently scheduled for a competitive fight against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi in October. The development picked the air after Costa replied to a Twitter account by the name of @MMAPauli.
Smart— Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) July 17, 2023
Given that Aliskerov seems to be virtually as dangerous as 'Borz' without the clout, Paulo Costa made a wiser decision if he did manage to get a booking against Chimaev.
'Borrachinha' is currently coming off a strange decision victory against Luke Rockhold in August 2022, which ended a two-fight losing streak.
Even after the scrapping of Paulo Costa vs Ikram Aliskerov fight, the UFC 291 fight card remains a star studded one. To give a glimpse of what is in store for the fight fans, here's how the fight card looks like:
On the same night, the fans will also witness Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje for the BMF title, Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira for the premier contendership of Light-Heavyweight title, the return of Tony Ferson and entertaining fighters like Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland, all on the same night.