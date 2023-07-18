Paulo Costa affirms big-name matchup after unexpected withdrawal from UFC 291

At UFC 291, Paulo Costa was initially slated to face rookie Ikram Aliskerov. The lineup, however, has undergone a significant shift as Roman Dolidze has taken Costa's place with less than a fortnight to go. No statement came from UFC's side or Costa's end regarding the reason behind the pull-out. However, later on, the Brazilian has seemingly hinted at why he has been scrapped from the card.

Paulo Cost hints at fighting Khamzat Chiemaev later in the year

Paulo Costa first declined to give a reason for the cancellation, but he has now seemed to allude to a new booking. 'Borrachinha' is apparently scheduled for a competitive fight against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi in October. The development picked the air after Costa replied to a Twitter account by the name of @MMAPauli.

Smart — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) July 17, 2023

Given that Aliskerov seems to be virtually as dangerous as 'Borz' without the clout, Paulo Costa made a wiser decision if he did manage to get a booking against Chimaev.

'Borrachinha' is currently coming off a strange decision victory against Luke Rockhold in August 2022, which ended a two-fight losing streak.

UFC 291: Still a star-studded card

Even after the scrapping of Paulo Costa vs Ikram Aliskerov fight, the UFC 291 fight card remains a star studded one. To give a glimpse of what is in store for the fight fans, here's how the fight card looks like:

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje, lightweight fight

Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira, light heavyweight fight

Bobby Green vs Tony Ferguson, lightweight fight

Stephen Thompson vs Michel Pereira, welterweight fight

Derrick Lewis vs Marcos Rogerdio de Lia, heavyweight fight

Kevin Holland vs Michael Chiesa, welterweight fight

Matthew Semelsberger vs Yohan Lainesse, welterweight fight

Roman Kopylov vs Claudio Ribeiro, middleweight fight

CJ Vergara vs Vinicius Salvador, flyweight fight

Trevin Giles vs Gabriel Bonfim, welterweight fight

Joanne Wood vs Priscila Cachoeira, women's flyweight fight

On the same night, the fans will also witness Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje for the BMF title, Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira for the premier contendership of Light-Heavyweight title, the return of Tony Ferson and entertaining fighters like Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland, all on the same night.