Paulo Costa Says He Was “Half-Drunk” During Adesanya Fight, Gets Slammed By Stylebender

Going into UFC 253, Paulo Costa was said to be the biggest threat to Israel Adesanya’s middleweight title. However, at the main event, the 185lb king battered Paulo Costa, slowing him down with some vicious leg kicks and unloading on him with a barrage of lefts and rights to win in the second round via KO. While it was a masterclass from the Last Stylebender, Paulo Costa has recently claimed that a bottle of wine was behind his massive loss.

“I was a little drunk when I fought. Maybe I had a little hangover,” Paulo Costa said in a video he posted on his YouTube channel. Paulo Costa claimed that he was not able to sleep a night before UFC 253 because he was having leg cramps. And because he had to wake up early, he decided to drink himself to sleep. “It was my fault and I don't blame anyone else for it. It was something I chose myself, but I had to sleep because I hadn't done it in the last 24 hours,” he added.

Paulo Costa drunk: Eraser drank an entire bottle of wine

Paulo Costa stated that he first drank a glass of wine, but ended up drinking an entire bottle instead. Costa admitted that the decision had a massive effect on him in the octagon against a technical fighter like Israel Adesanya as he wasn't his usual, alert self. Paulo Costa said while walking into the octagon, he felt sleepy and was yawning.

Since the conclusion of UFC 253, The Eraser has called out Adesanya for a rematch on numerous occasions. The Brazilian even threatened to “kill” Adesanya in their rematch, adding that he’s not happy with how the champion has rubbed the result in his face.

Paulo Costa drunk: Israel Adesanya hits back at Costa

While Costa claims that he lost because he was hungover, Israel Adesanya believes that the Brazilian is making excuses. Talking to MMA Junkie, Stylebender asked Costa to accept his loss and go back to the drawing board. “Just swallow your ego. You got your a** whooped. Get back to the drawing board and reassess your whole game. You can’t just rest on that because if you do – this is my advice – you’ll never get far in life, or in this game,” Israel Adesanya added.

