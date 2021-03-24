PBP Vs AB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Spring Training 2021 Preview

The Pittsburgh Pirates (PBP) will lock horns with the Atlanta Braves (AB) in the upcoming game of the MLB Spring Training on Wednesday, March 24 at 1:05 PM local time (10:35 PM IST). The game will be played at the LECOM Park in Bradenton, Florida. Here is our PBP vs AB Dream11 prediction, top picks and PBP vs AB Dream11 team.

PBP vs AB Dream11 prediction: PBP vs AB Dream11 team and preview

The Atlanta Braves are currently at the seventh spot of the MLB Spring Training Grapefruit League standings. Marcell Ozuna and team have played 21 games so far in the tournament, winning eleven ]and losing ten. The Pittsburgh Pirates, on the other hand, also boast the exact same win-loss record (11-10), but are at the eighth spot of the table. Kevin Newman and co. would look to take AB’s place on the charts by giving them their third straight loss.

PBP vs AB Dream11 prediction and schedule

Florida time and date: Wednesday, March 24 at 1:05 PM

India time and date: Wednesday, March 24 at 10:35 PM

Venue: LECOM Park, Bradenton, Florida

PBP vs AB match prediction: PBP vs AB probable playing 11

PBP vs AB Dream11 team: Pittsburgh Pirates probable playing 11

Bryan Reynolds, Gregory Polanco, Dustin Fowler, Anthony Alford, Colin Moran, Adam Frazier, Kevin Newman, Tyler Anderson, Michael Perez

PBP vs AB Dream11 team: Atlanta Braves probable playing 11

Marcell Ozuna, Ronald Acuna Jr, Guillermo Heredia, Ender Inciarte, Dansby Swanson, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Max Fried, Travis d'Arnaud

PBP vs AB match prediction: PBP vs AB Dream11 top picks

Pittsburgh Pirates: Bryan Reynolds, Kevin Newman, Tyler Anderson

Atlanta Braves: Marcell Ozuna, Dansby Swanson, Travis d'Arnaud

PBP vs AB game prediction: PBP vs AB Dream11 team

Outfielders: Marcell Ozuna, Guillermo Heredia, Bryan Reynolds, Anthony Alford

Infielders: Dansby Swanson, Ozzie Albies, Kevin Newman

Pitcher: Tyler Anderson

Catcher: Travis d'Arnaud

PBP vs AB live: PBP vs AB Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our PBP vs AB Dream11 prediction is that the Atlanta Braves will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above PBP vs AB playing 11, PBP vs AB Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PBP vs AB live and PBP vs AB game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Atlanta Braves/ Twitter