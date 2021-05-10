PBP Vs CR Dream11: Pirates Vs Reds Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, MLB 2021 Game Preview

The Pittsburgh Pirates (PBP) will go up against the Cincinnati Reds (CR) in the upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season on Monday, May 10 at 6:35 PM local time (Tuesday, May 11 at 4:05 AM IST). The game will be played at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Here is our PBP vs CR Dream11 prediction, top picks and PBP vs CR Dream11 team.

MLB Dream11: PBP vs CR game preview

The Cincinnati Reds are currently at the fourth spot of the MLB National League Central standings. Luis Castillo and team have played 31 games so far in the tournament, winning 15 and losing 16. The Pittsburgh Pirates, on the other hand, are at the last (5th) spot of the table with a win-loss record of 14-19.

Despite the slight difference in the win-loss record, the Cincinnati Reds are set to get a tough competition from the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Reds will have high expectations from Jesse Winker, Mike Moustakas and Luis Castillo, while the Pirates will depend on Gregory Polanco, Adam Frazier and Michael Perez to come out on top.

PBP vs CR: Injury Report

The Pittsburgh Pirates will enter the PNC Park without Colin Moran (groin), Austin Davis (elbow), Bryan Reynolds, Ke'Bryan Hayes (wrist/hand) and Chad Kuhl (shoulder), who are all recovering from injuries. Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Reds, won’t be getting any assistance from Joey Votto who recently injured his thumb, while Michael Lorenzen is reportedly doubtful.

PBP vs CR Probable Playing 9

Pittsburgh Pirates: Gregory Polanco, Dustin Fowler, Anthony Alford, Adam Frazier, Wilmer Difo, Jonathan Brubaker, Jacob Stallings, Phillip Evans, Michael Perez.

Cincinnati Reds: Nick Castellanos, Jesse Winker, Scott Heineman, Eugenio Suarez, Mike Moustakas, Luis Castillo, Tucker Barnhart, Tyler Naquin, Aristides Aquino.

PBP vs CR Top Picks

Pittsburgh Pirates: Gregory Polanco, Adam Frazier, Michael Perez

Cincinnati Reds: Jesse Winker, Mike Moustakas, Luis Castillo

PBP vs CR Dream11 team

Outfielders: Nick Castellanos, Jesse Winker, Gregory Polanco, Anthony Alford

Infielders: Adam Frazier, Phillip Evans, Mike Moustakas

Pitcher: Luis Castillo

Catcher: Michael Perez

MLB Dream11: PBP vs CR Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the Cincinnati Reds will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above PBP vs CR playing 11, PBP vs CR Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PBP vs CR live and PBP vs CR game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

