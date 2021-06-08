PBP Vs LAD Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, MLB 2021 Game Preview

The Pittsburgh Pirates (PBP) will go up against the Los Angeles Dodgers (LAD) in the upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season on Tuesday, June 8 at 7:00 PM local time (Wednesday, June 9 at 4:30 AM IST). The game will be played at the PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Here is our PBP vs LAD Dream11 prediction, top picks and PBP vs LAD Dream11 team.

PBP vs LAD game preview

Pittsburgh Pirates are currently fifth in the NL Central division with a win-loss record of 23-35. At home, the team has a 13-16 record and will look to improve it when they face the Dodgers in the upcoming game. The team comes into this three-game series after beating Miami Marlins 3-1 in their previous round. after winning the first three games, the team lost the final game 1-3 and will look to bounce back with a win.

With his 671st homer, @PujolsFive passes Barry Bonds for fourth on the all-time total base list with 5,980. pic.twitter.com/LmGV6JCUle — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 6, 2021

Los Angeles Dodgers on the other hand are currently third in the NL West division with a 34-25 win-loss record. Their away record stands at 15-15 and will look to improve on that when they face Pirates. Dodgers previous game was against Atlanta Braves which they lost 1-2. The team will look to put the loss behind and look ahead towards attaining glory. With an aim towards victory, this contest should be exciting to watch.

PBP vs LAD: Injury Report

The Pittsburgh Pirates will enter the PNC Park without José Soriano (elbow), Trevor Cahill(Calf), Phillip Evans (left hamstring strain), and Steven Brault (left lat). The Los Angeles Dodgers, on the other hand, won’t be getting any assistance from Dustin May(elbow), Corey Knebel (lat), Tommy Kahnle (Tommy John surgery), Tony Gonsolin (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson (elbow), Garrett Cleavinger (elbow), Scott Alexander (shoulder), Corey Seager (hand), Edwin Rios (shoulder).

PBP vs LAD top performers

For Pittsburgh, Pirates Reynolds is the best player for the team with 25 extra-base hits and is slugging .490. For Los Angeles Dodgers Max Muncy has been playing really well with 13 home runs and has 30 RBI.

PBP vs LAD Dream11 team

PBP vs LAD Dream 11 prediction

As per our PBP vs LAD Dream11 prediction, PBP will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PBP vs LAD player record and as a result, the PBP vs LAD best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PBP vs LAD Dream11 team and PBP vs LAD Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Dodgers / Instagram