Peng Shuai Will Enter Beijing Winter Olympics 'closed Loop', Confirms IOC President Bach

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach confirmed on Thursday during his press conference said that Peng Shuai, who mysteriously disappeared from the public eye after reportedly making sexual abuse allegations against former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli of the Communist Party in November, will meet him at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

However, last month Shuai reportedly backtracked from her previous accusations, stating that she had never claimed that Gaoli had assaulted her.

While speaking at his press conference on Thursday, IOC president Thomas Bach confirmed that Peng Shuai will enter the Beijing Winter Olympics 'closed-loop' when asked about the Chinese tennis star. "The answer is yes," said Bach. He said, "We will have the meeting. I am very happy and also grateful to Peng Shuai."

The closed-loop is a zone that all participants will be restricted to in order to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus infection in Beijing. The Winter Olympics are officially scheduled to take place from February 4 to 20. Bach, who is expected to meet Shuai in this closed-loop, also answered pressing questions about whether he would plan an investigation into the Chinese star's shocking claims. In response, the IOC president said, "It must be her decision. It’s her life. It’s her allegations."

Bach had claimed Peng Shuai has been provided support in all areas

After Peng Shuai made shocking allegations against Zhang Gaoli that sent shockwaves around the world, IOC president Thomas Bach claimed that she was being offered support in all areas. In an interview with dpa international, Bach said, "I can only report what she is reporting. We have offered her support in all areas. You can only have a really meaningful conversation with an athlete who is in such a fragile situation if trust is built up and the public around the world is not immediately informed about its content."

Because of Shuai's mysterious disappearance coupled with the censorship in news, mistrust has increased with China and their state media. The only information relayed by China's Foreign Ministry was denying the accusations and stating that Shuai has been seen in some public events and that she also had a video call with the IOC president, thereby leading to further speculations over her disappearance.