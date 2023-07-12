Peter Kuest Is The Latest Example Of How 2 Weeks Can Change A Golfer’s Career

One of the more famous axioms in golf is that players tend to make 80% of their money in 20% of their tournaments.

That usually means a good year. And it can be a PGA Tour card.

The latest example is Peter Kuest.

When he tied for 14th in the AT&T Byron Nelson in May, it was a nice check for a good week. But consider the last two weeks. He was a Monday qualifier for the Rocket Mortgage Classic and tied for fourth. That got him into the John Deere Classic, where he tied for 17th.

Now he has special temporary membership on the PGA Tour, meaning he can accept unlimited exemptions the rest of the year. There likely will be plenty of openings for him in the fall.

He received one of those exemptions this week in the Barbasol Championship.

Kuest is only the latest example. Earlier this year, Akshay Bhatia finished second in Puerto Rico and fourth in the Mexico Open, and he is on his way. Ryan Gerard was fourth in the Honda Classic and tied for 11th the next week in Puerto Rico, sending him on his way to special temporary membership.

Also becoming special temporary members this year are Min Woo Lee, Ryan Fox and Nicolai Hojgaard. To get full status for 2024 would require them finishing equal to No. 125 in the FedEx Cup this year.

A couple of good weeks seem to go a long way.