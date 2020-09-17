NFL Hall Of Fame Nominees: Peyton Manning, Calvin Johnson Headline First-time Selections

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning headlines the first-time nominees announced for the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. The likes of wide receiver Calvin Johnson and defensive back Charles Woodson are also among first-time nominees as a part of the 130-player group named for the preliminary voting.

All on the list of @ProFootballHOF nominees. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 16, 2020

2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class: 130 players make the cut

The list released on Wednesday includes 65 offensive players, 49 defensive players and 16 special team stars. The first-time nominees include the aforementioned Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson, Calvin Johnson and others like Wes Welker, Roddy White, Heath Miller, Steven Jackson, D'Brickashaw Ferguson, Logan Mankins, Charles Tillman, Jared Allen, Justin Tuck, Kevin Williams and Jerod Mayo.

Peyton Manning, 44, is the heavy favourite to be selected as a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2021. Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion, five-time NFL MVP, a former Super Bowl MVP and has a host of accolades under his belt. A No.1 overall pick in the 1998 NFL draft, Manning spent 14 seasons with the Colts before spending the latter part of his career with the Broncos. Regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, Manning threw for over 70,000 yards and 539 touchdowns in his NFL career.

Also in the running is Calvin Johnson, who spent nine seasons with the Lions, making six Pro Bowl appearances. Despite his early retirement at the age of 30, Johnson is widely regarded as one of the best wide receivers to play in the NFL. The 34-year-old made 731 career receptions for 11,619 yards and 83 touchdowns.

NFL Hall of Fame voting, ceremony

Out the initial 130, only 25 will move forward when the list is reduced in November before it further shrinks to 15 in January 2021. 15 nominees from the 130-player group coupled with the recently named Senior Finalist Drew Pearson, Contributor Finalist Bill Nunn and Coach Finalist Tom Flores will be presented to the 48-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee in February. The committee will then vote among themselves to name four to eight new members to the Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame Class of 2021 will be announced at NFL Honors, the night before Super Bowl LV in February 2021. The 2021 class will be enshrined on Sunday, August 8, 2021, in Canton, Ohio, as part of the 2021 Enshrinement Week. The event will also feature the enshrinement of the 2020 Class, which was re-scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

