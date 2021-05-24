PGA Championship 2021 Prize Money: How Much Money Did Phil Mickelson Win At Kiawah Island?

There's a lot on the line at major championships, and that was once again the case on Sunday at the 2021 PGA Championship with a massive cash prize and the Wanamaker Trophy going to the victor. Following the action-packed three-day event, it was Phil Mickelson who won his sixth major, his second PGA title, and the 50-year-old also became the oldest men’s major champion ever. Here's a look at the PGA Championship 2021 leaderboard and the earnings for each player following the event.

PGA Championship 2021 prize money: How much money did Phil Mickelson win?

Phil Mickelson won the 103rd PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Golf Resort’s Ocean Course at 6 under by two shots, earning his sixth major championship victory. Mickelson will take home the famed Wanamaker Trophy, as well as the top prize of a whopping $2,160,000. The tournament's overall purse which was set at $12 million was a jump from $11 million at TPC Harding Park last August and the first increase since 2018.





When golfers tie for a position, their share of the purse is an average of what those competitors would be paid if they were positioned in order. Here's a look at the PGA Championship earnings for each golfer at the major event.

1st (Winner): $2,160,000 - Phil Mickelson

2nd: $1,296,000 - Louis Oosthuizen, Brooks Koepka ($1.056 million each)

3rd: $816,000

4th: $576,000 - Padraig Harrington, Shane Lowry, Harry Higgs, Paul Casey ($462,250 each)

5th: $480,000

6th: $413,000

7th: $380,000

8th: $350,000 - Abraham Ancer, Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris, Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau, Kevin Streelman ($263,000 each)

9th: $320,000

10th: $297,000

11th: $275,000

12th: $253,000

13th: $233,000

14th: $223,000

15th: $213,000

16th: $203,000

17th: $193,000 - Aaron Wise, Patrick Reed, Charley Hoffman, Keegan Bradley, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im ($168,000 each)

18th: $183,000

19th: $173,000

20th: $163,000

21st: $153,000

22nd: $143,000

23rd: $133,000 - Chan Kim, Jason Scrivener, Hideki Matsuyama, Martin Laird, Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Fitzpatrick ($100,814 each)

24th: $123,000

25th: $113,000

26th: $103,000

27th: $93,000

28th: $83,500

29th: $78,200

30th: $73,000 - Matt Jones, Stewart Cink, Viktor Hovland, Webb Simpson, Ian Poulter, Jordan Spieth, Joaquin Niemann, Christiaan Bezuidenhout ($59,750 each)

31st: $69,000

32nd: $65,000

33rd: $61,000

34th: $57,000

35th: $53,000

36th: $51,000

37th: $49,000

38th: $47,000 - Emiliano Grillo, Tyrell Hatton, Richy Werenski, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland, Branden Grace ($42,000 each)

39th: $45,000

40th: $43,000

41st: $41,000

42nd: $39,000

43rd: $37,000

44th: $35,000 - Jason Day, Daniel Van Tonder, Talor Gooch, Ben Cook, Steve Stricker ($31,300 each)

45th: $33,000

46th: $31,000

47th: $29,500

48th: $28,000

49th: $27,000 - Byeong Hun An, Sam Horsfield, Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Harold Varner III, Jason Kokrak ($24,883 each)

50th: $26,000

51st: $25,000

52nd: $24,000

53rd: $23,900

54th: $23,400

55th: $23,000 - Matt Wallace, Alex Noren, Carlos Ortiz, Joel Dahmen ($22,475 each)

56th: $22,600

57th: $22,300

58th: $22,000

59th: $21,800 - Cameron Davis, Robert Streb, Dean Burmester, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Smith ($21,400 each)

60th: $21,600

61st: $21,400

62nd: $21,200

63rd: $21,000

64th: $20,800 - Garrick Higgo, Henrik Stenson, Harris English, Adam Hadwin, Tom Hoge, Danny Willett, Jimmy Walker ($20,200 each)

65th: $20,600

66th: $20,400

67th: $20,200

68th: $20,000

69th: $19,800

70th: $19,600

