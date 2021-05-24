Last Updated:

PGA Championship 2021 Prize Money: How Much Money Did Phil Mickelson Win At Kiawah Island?

PGA Championship 2021 prize money: Here's a look at the PGA Championship earnings for all golfers that took part in the major event over the weekend.

PGA Championship 2021 prize money

There's a lot on the line at major championships, and that was once again the case on Sunday at the 2021 PGA Championship with a massive cash prize and the Wanamaker Trophy going to the victor. Following the action-packed three-day event, it was Phil Mickelson who won his sixth major, his second PGA title, and the 50-year-old also became the oldest men’s major champion ever. Here's a look at the PGA Championship 2021 leaderboard and the earnings for each player following the event.

PGA Championship 2021 prize money: How much money did Phil Mickelson win? 

Phil Mickelson won the 103rd PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Golf Resort’s Ocean Course at 6 under by two shots, earning his sixth major championship victory. Mickelson will take home the famed Wanamaker Trophy, as well as the top prize of a whopping $2,160,000. The tournament's overall purse which was set at $12 million was a jump from $11 million at TPC Harding Park last August and the first increase since 2018.
 


When golfers tie for a position, their share of the purse is an average of what those competitors would be paid if they were positioned in order. Here's a look at the PGA Championship earnings for each golfer at the major event. 

1st (Winner): $2,160,000 - Phil Mickelson
2nd: $1,296,000 - Louis Oosthuizen, Brooks Koepka ($1.056 million each)
3rd: $816,000
4th: $576,000 - Padraig Harrington, Shane Lowry, Harry Higgs, Paul Casey ($462,250 each)
5th: $480,000
6th: $413,000
7th: $380,000
8th: $350,000 - Abraham Ancer, Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris, Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau, Kevin Streelman ($263,000 each)
9th: $320,000
10th: $297,000
11th: $275,000
12th: $253,000
13th: $233,000
14th: $223,000
15th: $213,000
16th: $203,000
17th: $193,000 - Aaron Wise, Patrick Reed, Charley Hoffman, Keegan Bradley, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im ($168,000 each)
18th: $183,000
19th: $173,000
20th: $163,000
21st: $153,000 
22nd: $143,000 
23rd: $133,000 - Chan Kim, Jason Scrivener, Hideki Matsuyama, Martin Laird, Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Fitzpatrick ($100,814 each)
24th: $123,000 
25th: $113,000 
26th: $103,000 
27th: $93,000 
28th: $83,500 
29th: $78,200 
30th: $73,000 - Matt Jones, Stewart Cink, Viktor Hovland, Webb Simpson, Ian Poulter, Jordan Spieth, Joaquin Niemann, Christiaan Bezuidenhout ($59,750 each)
31st: $69,000 
32nd: $65,000 
33rd: $61,000
34th: $57,000 
35th: $53,000 
36th: $51,000 
37th: $49,000 
38th: $47,000 - Emiliano Grillo, Tyrell Hatton, Richy Werenski, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland, Branden Grace ($42,000 each)
39th: $45,000 
40th: $43,000 
41st: $41,000 
42nd: $39,000 
43rd: $37,000 
44th: $35,000 -  Jason Day, Daniel Van Tonder, Talor Gooch, Ben Cook, Steve Stricker ($31,300 each)
45th: $33,000 
46th: $31,000 
47th: $29,500 
48th: $28,000 
49th: $27,000 - Byeong Hun An, Sam Horsfield, Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Harold Varner III, Jason Kokrak ($24,883 each)
50th: $26,000
51st: $25,000
52nd: $24,000
53rd: $23,900
54th: $23,400
55th: $23,000 - Matt Wallace, Alex Noren, Carlos Ortiz, Joel Dahmen ($22,475 each)
56th: $22,600
57th: $22,300
58th: $22,000
59th: $21,800 - Cameron Davis, Robert Streb, Dean Burmester, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Smith ($21,400 each)
60th: $21,600
61st: $21,400
62nd: $21,200
63rd: $21,000
64th: $20,800 - Garrick Higgo, Henrik Stenson, Harris English, Adam Hadwin, Tom Hoge, Danny Willett, Jimmy Walker ($20,200 each)
65th: $20,600
66th: $20,400
67th: $20,200
68th: $20,000
69th: $19,800
70th: $19,600

 

