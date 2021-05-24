PGA Championship 2021 Prize Money: How Much Money Did Phil Mickelson Win At Kiawah Island?

Quick links:
There's a lot on the line at major championships, and that was once again the case on Sunday at the 2021 PGA Championship with a massive cash prize and the Wanamaker Trophy going to the victor. Following the action-packed three-day event, it was Phil Mickelson who won his sixth major, his second PGA title, and the 50-year-old also became the oldest men’s major champion ever. Here's a look at the PGA Championship 2021 leaderboard and the earnings for each player following the event.
Phil Mickelson won the 103rd PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Golf Resort’s Ocean Course at 6 under by two shots, earning his sixth major championship victory. Mickelson will take home the famed Wanamaker Trophy, as well as the top prize of a whopping $2,160,000. The tournament's overall purse which was set at $12 million was a jump from $11 million at TPC Harding Park last August and the first increase since 2018.
Thank you, @PhilMickelson.#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/EjDvHNri0q— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 24, 2021
When golfers tie for a position, their share of the purse is an average of what those competitors would be paid if they were positioned in order. Here's a look at the PGA Championship earnings for each golfer at the major event.
1st (Winner): $2,160,000 - Phil Mickelson
2nd: $1,296,000 - Louis Oosthuizen, Brooks Koepka ($1.056 million each)
3rd: $816,000
4th: $576,000 - Padraig Harrington, Shane Lowry, Harry Higgs, Paul Casey ($462,250 each)
5th: $480,000
6th: $413,000
7th: $380,000
8th: $350,000 - Abraham Ancer, Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris, Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau, Kevin Streelman ($263,000 each)
9th: $320,000
10th: $297,000
11th: $275,000
12th: $253,000
13th: $233,000
14th: $223,000
15th: $213,000
16th: $203,000
17th: $193,000 - Aaron Wise, Patrick Reed, Charley Hoffman, Keegan Bradley, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im ($168,000 each)
18th: $183,000
19th: $173,000
20th: $163,000
21st: $153,000
22nd: $143,000
23rd: $133,000 - Chan Kim, Jason Scrivener, Hideki Matsuyama, Martin Laird, Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Fitzpatrick ($100,814 each)
24th: $123,000
25th: $113,000
26th: $103,000
27th: $93,000
28th: $83,500
29th: $78,200
30th: $73,000 - Matt Jones, Stewart Cink, Viktor Hovland, Webb Simpson, Ian Poulter, Jordan Spieth, Joaquin Niemann, Christiaan Bezuidenhout ($59,750 each)
31st: $69,000
32nd: $65,000
33rd: $61,000
34th: $57,000
35th: $53,000
36th: $51,000
37th: $49,000
38th: $47,000 - Emiliano Grillo, Tyrell Hatton, Richy Werenski, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland, Branden Grace ($42,000 each)
39th: $45,000
40th: $43,000
41st: $41,000
42nd: $39,000
43rd: $37,000
44th: $35,000 - Jason Day, Daniel Van Tonder, Talor Gooch, Ben Cook, Steve Stricker ($31,300 each)
45th: $33,000
46th: $31,000
47th: $29,500
48th: $28,000
49th: $27,000 - Byeong Hun An, Sam Horsfield, Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Harold Varner III, Jason Kokrak ($24,883 each)
50th: $26,000
51st: $25,000
52nd: $24,000
53rd: $23,900
54th: $23,400
55th: $23,000 - Matt Wallace, Alex Noren, Carlos Ortiz, Joel Dahmen ($22,475 each)
56th: $22,600
57th: $22,300
58th: $22,000
59th: $21,800 - Cameron Davis, Robert Streb, Dean Burmester, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Smith ($21,400 each)
60th: $21,600
61st: $21,400
62nd: $21,200
63rd: $21,000
64th: $20,800 - Garrick Higgo, Henrik Stenson, Harris English, Adam Hadwin, Tom Hoge, Danny Willett, Jimmy Walker ($20,200 each)
65th: $20,600
66th: $20,400
67th: $20,200
68th: $20,000
69th: $19,800
70th: $19,600