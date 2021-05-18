PGA Championship 2021: Richest Golfers Ft. Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa

Quick links:
The PGA Championship 2021 is just around the corner with the major event set to commence from Thursday, May 20 and conclude on Sunday, May 23. The 103rd playing of the PGA Championship will take place at the Kiawah Island Golf Resort with Collin Morikawa set to defend his first major championship title.
Having been held without spectators in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in February 2021, the PGA of America announced that 10,000 fans would be admitted on each day of the PGA Championship in 2021. Here's a look at some of the richest golfers that will take part in the PGA Championship 2021.
Who's your pick? 🏆#PGAChamphttps://t.co/j940ftTdsF— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 18, 2021
In the USA, ESPN and CBS are teaming up for wall-to-wall coverage of the action at Kiawah Island. ESPN will start things off with six hours of TV coverage for each of the first and second rounds. On the weekend, CBS takes over the primary broadcast with ESPN providing early coverage.
In Inda, golf fans can watch the broadcast of the PGA Championship on the Eurosport and Eurosport HD TV channels in India. Live streaming of the PGA Tour will also be available on the subscription-based GolfTV.
Disclaimer: The aforementioned net worth information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.