PGA Championship 2021: Richest Golfers Ft. Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa

The PGA Championship 2021 is just around the corner with the major event set to commence from Thursday, May 20 and conclude on Sunday, May 23. The 103rd playing of the PGA Championship will take place at the Kiawah Island Golf Resort with Collin Morikawa set to defend his first major championship title.

Having been held without spectators in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in February 2021, the PGA of America announced that 10,000 fans would be admitted on each day of the PGA Championship in 2021. Here's a look at some of the richest golfers that will take part in the PGA Championship 2021.

Richest golfers 2021 list featuring Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa and more

Rory McIlroy net worth: According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, Mcllroy, a four-time major champion, is worth a whopping $150 million. Per reports, he has earned around $34 million throughout his golfing career. In 2012, he was reportedly the youngest player on the PGA Tour to have made $10 million.

Jordan Spieth net worth: The three-time major winner is worth a staggering $110 million. The 27-year-old is one of the highest-paid athletes in the world. He has earned more than $40 million from PGA winnings alone. Between June 2017 and June 2018, Spieth earned $42 million from salary and endorsements.

Dustin Johnson net worth: According to reports, Dustin Johnson is worth a phenomenal $50 million. The world number one golfer has taken home over $70 million in PGA Tour winnings.

Brooks Koepka net worth: The 31-year-old is worth a reported $18 million. Koepka is a four-time major winner and through April 2019, won $30.1 million in tournament prize money alone.

Colin Morikawa net worth: The reigning PGA Championship winner is worth a reported $7 million. He earned $1.98 million winning the PGA Championship in 2020. According to his official stats on PGA Tour, he has earned more than $6,898,977 during his career.

Where to watch PGA Championship 2021 live?

In the USA, ESPN and CBS are teaming up for wall-to-wall coverage of the action at Kiawah Island. ESPN will start things off with six hours of TV coverage for each of the first and second rounds. On the weekend, CBS takes over the primary broadcast with ESPN providing early coverage.

In Inda, golf fans can watch the broadcast of the PGA Championship on the Eurosport and Eurosport HD TV channels in India. Live streaming of the PGA Tour will also be available on the subscription-based GolfTV.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned net worth information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits - Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa Instagram