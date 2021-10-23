PGA Tour Zozo Championship 2021: Live Stream, TV Schedule, Golf Tee Times, Radio

The Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) Tour will next head to Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Japan for the Zozo Championship. The PGA Tour Zozo Championship features some of the best golfers in the world competing for the title in the fifth event of the 2021/22 season. There will be 78 players competing in the tournament for an opportunity not only to win the Zozo Championship but also to qualify for a two-year PGA Tour exemption.

All four days of the 2021 Zozo Championship will be telecasted live on Golf Channel in the United States, with the TV channel airing coverage for three hours each day. Ahead of another exciting competition, here is a look at how to watch the Zozo Championship in the United States and the match timings of all rounds.

PGA Tour Championship match timings in the United States

Round 3 takes place on Friday and Saturday, beginning at 7:30 PM ET

Round 4 takes place on Saturday and Sunday, beginning at 7:30 PM IST

How to watch Zozo Championship in the United States?

Fans wondering how to watch Zozo Championship in the United States can tune in to Golf Channel. Live coverage will take place from 11:30 PM ET on Friday to 2:45 AM ET on Saturday. As for the PGA Tour Zozo Championship live streaming, fans can tune in to the FuboTV app and NBCSports.com. The live stream will be available online from 11:30 PM ET on Friday to 2:45 AM ET on Saturday.

PGA Tour Zozo Championship preview

Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele will battle it out for the first wins of their season while Rickie Fowler will try to deliver another brilliant performance. Meanwhile, Hideki Matsuyama will attempt to finish the year with a win in his native land.

After two rounds, defending Masters champion Matsuyama has the solo lead with 8 under. The lead is narrow as he is just one shot ahead of Cameron Tringale and two shots ahead of Matt Wallace and Brendan Steele. Hence, Rounds 3 and 4 are a must-watch as the competition is likely to go down the wire.