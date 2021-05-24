Phil Mickelson PGA Championship Win Celebrated By Tom Brady, Tiger Woods And Others

Phil Mickelson has bagged a historic PGA championship win. Along with fans, other athletes came ahead to congratulate Mickelson, singing praises on social media. Along with legends like Tiger Woods, NFL stars also took to congratulating Mickelson.

Tom Brady and others celebrate Phil Mickelson's PGA Championship 2021 win

This is awesome to watch! #PGAChampionship — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 23, 2021

"That’s my quarterback!!! LFG," Tom Brady wrote in his tweet, tagging Mickelson as well. Along with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Hamones also took two Twitter to lend his congratulations. Mahomes wrote that the championship was awesome to watch, something which fans seemed to agree with.

Truly inspirational to see @PhilMickelson do it again at 50 years of age. Congrats!!!!!!! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) May 23, 2021

Tiger Woods too commented on the win, stating that it was inspirational seeing Mickelson win at the age of 50. Fans loved the celebrity responses. While some hate comments made their way to the mentions, many kept responding with positive messages.

Hey Phil, 50 years old is older than 46. Congratulations, my friend. pic.twitter.com/drb8PzftaB — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) May 24, 2021

Yep, you’re still the best lefty in the game!!! @PhilMickelson Congrats 👍🏻 #PGAChamp — bubba watson (@bubbawatson) May 24, 2021

Age is just a number, congrats @PhilMickelson 👍🏼. Amazing to see and very motivating for the future...can’t wait for 2047 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼 — Collin Morikawa (@collin_morikawa) May 24, 2021

What is PGA Championship 2021 prize money?

According to reports, Mickelson will be taking home $2,160,000 along with his new Wanamaker Trophy. Additionally, the PGA Championship 2021 prize money was worth $12 million. This is the first increase since 2018, and a $1 million raise from the TPC Harding Park last August. Louis Oosthuizen and Brooks Koepka earned $1.056 million each at second place.

PGA Championship 2021 leaderboard

POSITION PLAYER TOTAL 1 Phil Mickelson -6 T2 Louis Oosthuizen -4 T2 Brooks Koepka -4 T4 Harry Higgs, -2 T4 Paul Casey -2 T4 Padraig Harrington -2 T4 Shane Lowry -2 T8 Rickie Fowler -1 T8 Scottie Scheffler -1 T8 Collin Morikawa -1

Phil Mickelson record

In a historic event, Mickelson won the 103rd PGA Championship while at Kiawah Island Golf Resort’s Ocean Course at 6 under by two shots. This will be Mickelson's sixth major title win. At the age of 50, he is now the oldest player to win a major title in history. The Phil Mickelson record is not expected to be broken anytime soon.

