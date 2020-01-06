Zach Ertz Breaks Down After Loss To Seahawks; Reveals Injuries To Ribs And Kidney

It was a sad day for Philadelphia Eagles fans as their team succumbed to a 9-17 loss against the Seattle Seahawks in the ongoing NFL playoffs. Despite the end result, Eagles' supporters will be happy with the determination shown by their squad players as they went up against an in-form Seattle Seahawks squad. One player in particular - Zach Ertz - was singled out for praise by Eagles fans due to his passion towards the sport and his teammates.

Also Read | Marshawn Lynch opens up about his decision to return to the NFL

Zach Ertz and Josh McCown share an emotional moment after a loss against Seahawks

Powerful moment between Zach Ertz and Josh McCown after the Eagles loss.



The veteran QB left it all on the field. Respect. 🙏



(via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/55cpm708AS — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 6, 2020

Also Read | WATCH Kirby Smart get extremely furious after taking Gatorade bath right to the face

Zach Ertz breaks down in tears while explaining rib and kidney injuries

An emotional Zach Ertz: Rushed to hospital after the Cowboys game with kidney injury. Couldn’t get out of bed that Monday. Played today.



“I couldn’t look myself or my teammates in the eye knowing everything they’ve sacrificed over the months if I was able to go and didn’t go.” pic.twitter.com/g3H9nlc1uV — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) January 6, 2020

Also Read | Patriots rent out private plane to Navy football team for college game in Memphis

Zach Ertz was doubtful to be part of the Eagles squad which was slated to play Seattle Seahawks as he was reportedly 'medically unfit' to play. This was due to the injuries he suffered in the game against Cowboys. However, he was cleared to play by the medical staff despite suffering serious injuries to his rib cage and kidney. In a post-match interaction with the press, the veteran NFL player broke down as he revealed that he he did not want to let his teammates down and was adamant to face-off against the Seahawks in the NFL playoffs. Ertz was the Eagles' leading receiver this season with 960 yards and six touchdowns, including Sunday's playoff game.

Also Read | Drew Brees calls Chargers' decision to pick new QB 'worst mistake ever', says ex-coach

Zach Ertz - A true Philadelphia Eagles and NFL legend

SPECIAL STORY@Eagles fan Shawn Smith, who, wearing an 86 jersey, carried his mother on his back down 10 flights of stairs, rescuing her from a fire in Wynnefield Heights, was invited to today’s game by @ZERTZ_86 after he saw our story on Twitter. Ertz told him he’s a “hero” pic.twitter.com/2T8yVgl8El — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) January 5, 2020

Also Read | Odell Beckham Jr throws helmet in anger, argues with Browns coach Freddie Kitchens