Philadelphia Eagles Vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: NFL LIVE Streaming Info, Dream 11 Predictions

Philadelphia Eagles are all set to lock horns with Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6 of the National Football League on October 15, at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Ahead of their clash, the challenge for the Eagles would be to earn a victory over a 4-1 side which is coming off some stellar performances. The Tampa Bay Bucks in their last game defeated Miami Dolphins by four touchdowns on October 10. At the same time, the Eagles also won their previous match against Carolina Panthers on the same day. They slept through the game for more than a half, before finally making a comeback and winning the match.

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers LIVE in India?

Unfortunately for NFL fans in India, the Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Bucs won’t be telecasted in India. However, fans can watch the live streaming of the match on the live streaming platform provided by NFL after purchasing the International NFL Game Pass. The pro-annual version of the game pass can be bought by paying a fee of $92.99. The NFL game pass would allow viewers to watch the live stream of all NFL games along with several exclusive contents. The match is scheduled to start at 5:50 am IST on October 15, at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers predicted starting line-ups:

Philadelphia Eagles probable starting line up-

QB – Jalen Hurts, RB – Miles Sanders, WR – Jalen Reagor, Quez Watkins, DeVonta Smith, TE – Zach Ertz, OL – Jordan Mailata, Nate Herbig, Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson, Andre Dillard, DL – Josh Sweat, Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Derek Barnett, LB – Alex Singleton, Eric Wilson, CB – Avonte Maddox, Steven Nelson, Darius Slay, S – Anthony Harris, Rodney McLeod, K – Jake Elliott, P– Arryn Siposs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers probable starting line up-

P – Bradley Pinion, K – Ryan Succop, S – Andrew Adams, Jordan Whitehead, CB – Ross Cockrell, Richard Sherman, Jamel Dean, LB – K J Britt, Devin White, DL – Jason Pierre Paul, Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea, Shaq Barrett, OL – Tristan Wirfs, Ryan Jensen, Alex Cappa, Ali Marpet, Donovan Smith, TE – Cameron Brate, WR – Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, RB – Leonard Fournette, QB – Tom Brady

Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dream 11 Fantasy team-

QB – Tom Brady (c), RB – Leonard Fournette (vc), Ronald Jones, Jalen Hurts, WR – Mike Evans, DeVonta Smith, Chris Godwin, J J Arcega Whiteside, TE – Zach Ertz, Cameron Brate, DEF – Darius Slay

