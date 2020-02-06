Phillies' Off-season Acquisition Josh Harrison Excited To Team Up With Old Colleagues

In November 2019, the Philadelphia Phillies signed up veteran Josh Harrison on a minor league deal to add to their depth, plugging a major hole in their roster after a disappointing 2019 campaign. The Phillies have been frugal since signing Jack Wheeler on a mammoth $118 million contract. Josh Harrison will be fighting for a bench spot with the likes of fellow new signings Logan Forsythe and Neil Walker come the MLB 2020.

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies sign Josh Harrison on a minor league deal

In an interview with goodphight.com, Josh Harrison has revealed that Phillies were one of the first teams to contact him in the off-season. Harrison said that he weighed up his options and decided to join the Phillies because he had an excellent opportunity there. He further added that playing alongside Andrew McCutchen was also one of the prime reasons why he decided to move to the Phillies.

MLB: Josh Harrison reunites with 2013 Pirates teammates at 2020 Phillies

Josh Harrison and Andrew McCutchen’s friendship shoots back to the 2011 MLB season when the duo featured for the Pittsburgh Pirates together. Another recent acquisition of the Phillies, Neil Walker, was also part of that 2011 Pittsburgh team. Couple of years later, Phillies’ Spring Training invitee, Francisco Liriano, became the ace of the Buccos’ 2013 pitching team. The 2013 Pittsburgh Pirates had Andrew McCutchen, Josh Harrison, Neil Walker, Francisco Liriano, AJ Burnett, Marlon Boyd, Charlie Morton, Jeanmar Gomez and Jared Hughes on their roster, who have played for the Phillies.

MLB: Josh Harrison says Phillies don't have to worry about the team chemistry

With the Phillies having been frugal in their expenditure over the remaining months of free agency, it is indisputable that they’ve succeeded to obtain some fascinating depth options on a cut-price with many of which could end up making a big-league impression throughout the regular season. Josh Harrison, without doubt, is one of those selections, and, if given a chance, will undoubtedly make a splash in MLB 2020 for the Phillies. Harrison is excited to team up with his former Pirates teammates and he said they still share a friendly relation and it would make it easier for the group because they won’t have to worry about team chemistry and other things.

