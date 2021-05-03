Phillies Fan Catches 97 Mph With One Hand In The Stands To Leave MLB Stunned

The Philadelphia Phillies fell to an agonising 7-8 defeat to the New York Mets, further hurting their hopes of leapfrogging the Washington Nationals in the MLB standings. While the Phillies did not have the best of outings at the Citizens Bank Park on Sunday night, one fan truly enjoyed it from the stands. In what was one a moment of brilliance, the fan in question pulled off a stunning catch in the crowd going viral on social media.

MLB scores: Phillies fan catch during Mets vs Phillies game goes viral

A Phillies fan just showcased his insane catching skills during the Mets vs Phillies game at the Citizens Bank Park on Sunday. At the top of the seventh with the Mets at-bat, Michael Conforto fouled a 0-2 pitch off of JoJo Romero into the left-field stands. What was a forgettable moment for the Phillies fans in attendance, suddenly turned into a stroke of brilliance, after one of the spectators just caught it bare-handed with minimum fuss. The Phillies fan catch was mind-boggling considering that he had ice cream in his other hand, and the broadcast showed that the ball had a 97 mph velocity coming off the bat. Netizens were in awe of the catch with many claiming it to be the catch of the year on Twitter. Some suggested that the catch was probably the best play turned in by someone wearing a Phillies jersey on Sunday.

Phillies better put this man in left field. What a catch by the fan! pic.twitter.com/IKnrKo31wm — Bench Bros Sports (@benchbrossports) May 3, 2021

Lord almighty! The epic one handed foul ball catch from the @Phillies fan holding a tiny helmet filled with ice cream in his other hand. @espn @SportsCenter gold! — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) May 3, 2021

What a catch by the Phillies fan. The sore hands tomorrow will be 100% worth it. — ð•‚ð•™ð• ð•ð•¥ð• ð•Ÿ (@kholtonkjd) May 3, 2021

MLB scores: Mets continue their dominance with last-gasp win over Phillies

Baseball can down to inches so many times and one of those moments happened on Sunday as the New York Mets eked out an 8-7 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. It was heartbreak for the Phillies after a game-tying three-run home run for Rhys Hoskins with two outs in the ninth inning was ruled as a two-run double upon further review. The Phillies entered the top of the eighth inning with a two-run lead but gave it away on a home run from Kevin Pillar and a bad play in the infield that led to Jonathan Villar scoring the tying run. Philadelphia have scored four runs or fewer in 19 of their 28 games and were at that number on Sunday before a three-run rally that fell just short and have now gone 24 straight games without winning two in a row. As far as the MLB standings are concerned, the Mets are atop NL East with an 11-11 record, while the Phillies have slipped to a 13-15 record.

