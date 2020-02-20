Phillies MLB Spring Training Schedule 2020: List Of Fixtures Ahead Of Zack Wheeler's Debut

There is some excitement surrounding the Philadelphia Phillies camp ahead of the MLB 2020 season. The franchise have done exceedingly well in the off-season trade market. They would hope to replicate their good trades into performances come MLB 2020. The Phillies snapped up Zack Wheeler in a massive $118 million deal. The Phillies also signed for former Yankee Didi Gregorius in a 1-year deal worth $14 million.
Phillies looking forward to seeing Zack Wheeler in spring training 2020 action
Fans would hope that the Phillies can bounce back from their disappointing 2019 MLB season. The Phillies finished fourth in the National League (East) with an 81-81 record. They would hope that their new acquisitions can get them going in the MLB 2020 season. Zack Wheeler and Bryce Harper are expected to be ensured with the responsibility of leading the Philadelphia side to glory again. The picture will become more evident when the Phillies take the field for Spring training 2020. With the MLB 2020 season kicking off late in March, MLB franchises have a month to put in the hard yards before the actual action begins.
MLB spring training 2020 schedule: Phillies kick-off spring training 2020 against Detroit Tigers
The Phillies begin their spring training 2020 on Saturday, February 22. Joe Girardi's side will face off against the Detroit Tigers at the Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium before returning home to face Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. The Phillies then welcome the Baltimore Orioles on Monday before travelling to Pittsburgh to face the Pirates.
Phillies Spring training 2020: Complete fixtures list of Yankees' MLB spring training 2020 schedule
- Sat, Feb 22: Detroit Tigers vs Philadelphia Phillies
- Sun, Feb 23: Philadelphia Phillies vs Pittsburgh Pirates
- Mon, Feb 24: Philadelphia Phillies vs Baltimore Orioles
- Tue, Feb 25: Pittsburgh Pirates vs Philadelphia Phillies
- Tue, Feb 25: St Lucia Cardinals vs Philadelphia Phillies
- Wed, Feb 26: Minnesota Twins vs Philadelphia Phillies
- Thu, Feb 27: Boston Red Sox vs Philadelphia Phillies
- Fri, Feb 28: Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves
- Sat, Feb 29: Toronto Blue Jays vs Philadelphia Phillies
- Sun, Mar 1: Philadelphia Phillies vs Baltimore Orioles
- Tue, Mar 3: Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies
- Wed, Mar 4: Philadelphia Phillies vs Pittsburgh Pirates
- Thu, Mar 5: New York Yankees vs Philadelphia Phillies
- Thu, Mar 5: Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays
- Fri, Mar 6: Detroit Tigers vs Philadelphia Phillies
- Sat, Mar 7: Philadelphia Phillies vs Boston Red Sox
- Sun, Mar 8: Toronto Blue Jays vs Philadelphia Phillies
- Mon, Mar 9: Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Yankees
- Tue, Mar 10: Philadelphia Phillies vs Minnesota Twins
- Thu, Mar 12: Tampa Bay Rays vs Philadelphia Phillies
- Fri, Mar 13: Philadelphia Phillies vs Detroit Tigers
- Sat, Mar 14: New York Yankees vs Philadelphia Phillies
- Sun, Mar 15: Philadelphia Phillies vs Pittsburgh Pirates
- Mon, Mar 16: Baltimore Orioles vs Philadelphia Phillies
- Tue, Mar 17: Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets
- Tue, Mar 17: Pittsburgh Pirates vs Philadelphia Phillies
- Tue, Mar 17: Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays
- Wed, Mar 18: Philadelphia Phillies vs Tampa Bay Rays
- Thu, Mar 19: Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Yankees
- Sat, Mar 21: Toronto Blue Jays vs Philadelphia Phillies
- Sat, Mar 21: Philadelphia Phillies vs Tampa Bay Rays
- Sun, Mar 22: Baltimore Orioles vs Philadelphia Phillies
- Mon, Mar 23: Philadelphia Phillies vs Tampa Bay Rays
