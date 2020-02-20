Phillies MLB Spring Training Schedule 2020: List Of Fixtures Ahead Of Zack Wheeler's Debut

There is some excitement surrounding the Philadelphia Phillies camp ahead of the MLB 2020 season. The franchise have done exceedingly well in the off-season trade market. They would hope to replicate their good trades into performances come MLB 2020. The Phillies snapped up Zack Wheeler in a massive $118 million deal. The Phillies also signed for former Yankee Didi Gregorius in a 1-year deal worth $14 million.

Phillies looking forward to seeing Zack Wheeler in spring training 2020 action

Fans would hope that the Phillies can bounce back from their disappointing 2019 MLB season. The Phillies finished fourth in the National League (East) with an 81-81 record. They would hope that their new acquisitions can get them going in the MLB 2020 season. Zack Wheeler and Bryce Harper are expected to be ensured with the responsibility of leading the Philadelphia side to glory again. The picture will become more evident when the Phillies take the field for Spring training 2020. With the MLB 2020 season kicking off late in March, MLB franchises have a month to put in the hard yards before the actual action begins.

MLB spring training 2020 schedule: Phillies kick-off spring training 2020 against Detroit Tigers

The Phillies begin their spring training 2020 on Saturday, February 22. Joe Girardi's side will face off against the Detroit Tigers at the Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium before returning home to face Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. The Phillies then welcome the Baltimore Orioles on Monday before travelling to Pittsburgh to face the Pirates.

Phillies Spring training 2020: Complete fixtures list of Yankees' MLB spring training 2020 schedule

Sat, Feb 22: Detroit Tigers vs Philadelphia Phillies

Sun, Feb 23: Philadelphia Phillies vs Pittsburgh Pirates

Mon, Feb 24: Philadelphia Phillies vs Baltimore Orioles

Tue, Feb 25: Pittsburgh Pirates vs Philadelphia Phillies

Tue, Feb 25: St Lucia Cardinals vs Philadelphia Phillies

Wed, Feb 26: Minnesota Twins vs Philadelphia Phillies

Thu, Feb 27: Boston Red Sox vs Philadelphia Phillies

Fri, Feb 28: Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves

Sat, Feb 29: Toronto Blue Jays vs Philadelphia Phillies

Sun, Mar 1: Philadelphia Phillies vs Baltimore Orioles

Tue, Mar 3: Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies

Wed, Mar 4: Philadelphia Phillies vs Pittsburgh Pirates

Thu, Mar 5: New York Yankees vs Philadelphia Phillies

Thu, Mar 5: Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays

Fri, Mar 6: Detroit Tigers vs Philadelphia Phillies

Sat, Mar 7: Philadelphia Phillies vs Boston Red Sox

Sun, Mar 8: Toronto Blue Jays vs Philadelphia Phillies

Mon, Mar 9: Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Yankees

Tue, Mar 10: Philadelphia Phillies vs Minnesota Twins

Thu, Mar 12: Tampa Bay Rays vs Philadelphia Phillies

Fri, Mar 13: Philadelphia Phillies vs Detroit Tigers

Sat, Mar 14: New York Yankees vs Philadelphia Phillies

Sun, Mar 15: Philadelphia Phillies vs Pittsburgh Pirates

Mon, Mar 16: Baltimore Orioles vs Philadelphia Phillies

Tue, Mar 17: Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets

Tue, Mar 17: Pittsburgh Pirates vs Philadelphia Phillies

Tue, Mar 17: Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays

Wed, Mar 18: Philadelphia Phillies vs Tampa Bay Rays

Thu, Mar 19: Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Yankees

Sat, Mar 21: Toronto Blue Jays vs Philadelphia Phillies

Sat, Mar 21: Philadelphia Phillies vs Tampa Bay Rays

Sun, Mar 22: Baltimore Orioles vs Philadelphia Phillies

Mon, Mar 23: Philadelphia Phillies vs Tampa Bay Rays

