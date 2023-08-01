Phillies’ Walker Shuts Down Marlins To Become Majors First Pitcher With 12 Wins

Taijuan Walker threw 6 2/3 solid innings and became the first pitcher in the major leagues with 12 wins as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 4-2 in the opener of their four-game series Monday night.

Walker (12-4) allowed two runs and six hits while striking out four to win his eighth decision since June 6.

The 30-year-old Walker also matched his season-high in victories first accomplished last season. Walker’s fastball was clocked at 89 mph in the first inning, when Miami scored two quick runs, but increased into the mid-90s by the end of his outing.

“My body feels good but we’re at the end of July and some players hit a little wall before their second wind,” Walker said. “I was able to finish strong and come out of it good.”

Alec Bohm doubled, singled and had two walks and an RBI for the Phillies (57-49), who moved a half game ahead of the Marlins for the third NL wild-card spot.

Miami’s Luis Arraez had three singles and increased his major league-leading batting average to .381.

Bryson Stott hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly off Tanner Scott (4-4) with the bases loaded in the seventh that gave Philadelphia a 3-2 lead. Scott allowed a leadoff walk to Kyle Schwarber and Bohm’s double. Bryce Harper then grounded out to drawn-in third baseman Jean Segura and J.T. Realmuto was intentionally walked before Stott lifted a drive to medium left that scored Schwarber.

Philadelphia padded the lead on Bohm’s run-scoring single in the eighth.

“You have to let them throw something to hit,” Bohm said. “We have a very aggressive team, lot of good hitters and sometimes that kind of works against you. We’ve done a pretty good job of being disciplined and making pitchers come to us lately.”

Matt Strahm and Jeff Hoffman followed Walker and got the next four outs before Craig Kimbrel closed with a perfect ninth for his 18th save.

Jorge Soler ended a 12-game homerless drought with a two-run shot in the first that put Miami ahead 2-0. The 415-foot blast was Soler’s 25th of the season and first since July 14.

“After the first two hitters it didn’t look too good but our guys kept after it,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said.

Marlins starter Edward Cabrera walked six in three-plus innings, prompting his removal after 76 pitches. Cabrera allowed two runs and two hits.

“It’s frustrating because Cabrera’s got such good stuff, probably the best stuff on the staff,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. “That was tough because he felt really good. He was just frustrated because he just couldn’t get the ball over the plate.”

Steven Okert inherited two runners when he relieved Cabrera in the fourth and allowed rookie Johan Rojas’ game-tying two-run double. Rojas is hitting .346 since being promoted from the minors July 15.

“I try to be ready for any situation,” Rojas said. “One thing about me is I’m always going to work hard.”